Franklin-Simpson was down to only three events in Friday’s 2A KHSAA State Track and Field Championships after sophomore Vanessa Ray pulled out of the 200-meter dash as she was involved in both of the Wildcats’ relays as well as running the 100m dash.

Ray came in 18th in the 100m, completing the sprint in 13.11 before focusing on both the 4x200m and 4x100m relays.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.