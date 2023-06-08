Franklin-Simpson was down to only three events in Friday’s 2A KHSAA State Track and Field Championships after sophomore Vanessa Ray pulled out of the 200-meter dash as she was involved in both of the Wildcats’ relays as well as running the 100m dash.
Ray came in 18th in the 100m, completing the sprint in 13.11 before focusing on both the 4x200m and 4x100m relays.
In the 4x200m, she was the third leg, as Kaelyn Halmon started the race off before passing the baton to Sa’niya Downey who handed off to Ray. Ray passed it to Lyniah Brown who bolted the final 200 meters before crossing the finish line. The Wildcats completed the circuit in 1:51, finishing 12th, their best showing of the day.
The 4x100m relay saw Olivia Brown take the place of Downey as the second leg, with the rest of the quartet remaining the same.
Franklin-Simpson completed the four-person lap in 52.68, good for 21st on the day.
