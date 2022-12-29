The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats took the win against the Arlington Tigers over the break in the Beech Christmas Tournament at Beech High School in Hendersonville, Tenn.

“I thought the guys did a good job of preparing and trying to get ready to play,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “This was the first time this season that we had to play on back-to-back nights so they were a little tired but we played a little more zone defense today, trying to save some of their legs.”

