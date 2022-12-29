The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats took the win against the Arlington Tigers over the break in the Beech Christmas Tournament at Beech High School in Hendersonville, Tenn.
“I thought the guys did a good job of preparing and trying to get ready to play,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “This was the first time this season that we had to play on back-to-back nights so they were a little tired but we played a little more zone defense today, trying to save some of their legs.”
The Wildcats’ legs looked somewhat fatigued early on as their shots were coming up short. Gabe Jones got the party started with a 3-pointer with Halen Briscoe scoring a game high of five points and DeMarcus Hogan adding two. Franklin-Simpson’s defense held Arlington to two made field goals in the 1st Quarter as Crews Butler scored four points for the Tigers as the Wildcats led 10-5 at the end of the first.
Arlington took the lead early in the 2nd Quarter as Anthony Hester’s 3-pointer sparked a 9-4 run to take a 15-14 lead. Franklin-Simpson answered back as Jones’ traditional three-point play started a 7-0 run to take the lead back. Briscoe scored seven points and Hogan added a bucket as both teams played evenly in the quarter as the Wildcats took a 24-20 lead into halftime.
Alex Wiley’s 3-pointer opened the 3rd Quarter as Arlington cut their deficit down to one, 24-23. But then Briscoe scored four straight points and later Hogan buried two 3-pointers for a six-point lead, 34-28. Lucas Hufstetler made a 3-pointer but Franklin-Simpson closed the quarter with Gavin Dickerson’s bucket and Kamryn Ray’s 3-pointer for five straight points for a 39-31 lead at the end of three.
Briscoe’s traditional three-point play gave Franklin-Simpson their first double digit lead of the game 42-31 in the 4th Quarter. They were able to maintain that lead with Hogan sinking a 3-pointer and baskets from Mathias Dickerson and Jones. Sam Mylor, Ray and Cole Sharer provided free throws down the stretch as the Wildcats bounced back as they grinded out a 55-42 victory over the Tigers.
“Our first game in this tournament came down to the buzzer and today, we’re being trapped everywhere. It’s nothing we can’t deal with as we want to play all styles and types this week to get us ready for the 2-A,” Sam Mylor said ”I like this tournament. It’s the most fun I have had over Christmas break in my playing time. We should be 2-0. Came down to one mistake late against Cookeville. We learned a lot from our loss”.
Jalen Briscoe led all scorers with a game high of 19 points with DeMarcus Hogan scoring 14 and Gabe Jones adding 10.
“We’re counting on Jalen, DeMarcus and Gabe to do the majority of our scoring,” Spencer said. “I know they can shoot it, it’s just a matter of them making the shots for points.”
No player scored in double figures for Arlington as Lucas Hufstetler scored a team high of eight points.
Franklin-Simpson plays the Cane Ridge Ravens in the 5th place game of the holiday tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.