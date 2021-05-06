Kentucky 4-H Shooting Sports began in 1988 and is a nationally recognized program that focuses on fostering life skills and positive youth development through healthy competition, service, leadership and education. There are a variety of disciplines offered within the 4-H program including archery, muzzleloader, pistol (air & .22 caliber), rifle (air & .22 caliber), and shotgun, all of which are taught by a State Certified Instructor. Shooting Sports is open to youth, 9 to 18 years of based on their age as of Jan. 1, 2021.
To participate in the Simpson County 4-H Shooting Sports Club youth start by attending a safety meeting. These meetings are scheduled for Thursday, May 13 or Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. at the Jim Roberts Community Park Ag. Building. These meetings are for both the youth interested and a parent or guardian and you only attend one of the sessions.
Discipline practices will be held on Tuesday nights at 5:30 p.m. beginning May 25. The practices are led by our certified 4-H coaches however a parent or guardian must be present. Club Leaders are Laura Ford, Coordinator, Jason Hughes, Archery, Derek Huggins, Rifle & Blackpowder, and Jeff Sams, Rifle. Additional coaches are welcome, with more information available at the safety meetings.
For more information, contact Catherine Webster, Simpson County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development, at 270-586-4484 or email cwebster@uky.edu.
