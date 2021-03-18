Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ basketball teams closed out the regular season at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court in a girls/ boys doubleheader against the Bowling Green Purples, who are widely regarded as the best teams in the 4th Region.
GirlsBowling Green 60
F-S 20
The Lady Purples’ defense forced the Lady Cats into bad shooting and committing turnovers that led to their victory last Tuesday night.
Franklin-Simpson ends their regular season with an overall record of 11-7 while Bowling Green finished with an overall record of 13-10.
“This was one of the goals when I took the position as head coach,” Lady Cats head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We haven’t played Bowling Green in quite a long time and I wanted to put them back on our schedule. I want to play the best teams in our region. I want to play these teams during the regular season where we can get a look at them already and not have our first game against these teams in the region at Diddle Arena.”
The Lady Purples’ defense was on display early as they held the Lady Cats were held to two field goals, a putback on a missed shot by sophomore Ashanti Johnson and a 3-pointer by sophomore Le Le Partinger. Bowling Green was led by sophomore Meadow Tisdale’s eight points along with five points from senior Kiyah Gray for an 18-8 lead at the end of the first.
Franklin-Simpson was held to three points in the 2nd Quarter, s basket by Hadley Turner and a free throw from Le Le Partinger. The Lady Purples extended their lead with seven points from junior LynKaylah James and six points from Tanaya Bailey as they led 37-11 at halftime.
Shooting woes and offensive turnovers continued to plague the Lady Cats as Turner’s 3-pointer was the only field goal made in the 3rd Quarter. James and Tisdale continued being a force in the paint as they combined to score 11 of the team’s 16 points as Bowling Green led 53-14 at the end of three.
Freshman Jayden Spears led Franklin-Simpson with four points in the 4th Quarter along with a free throw each made by seniors Lauren Johnson and Adeja Partinger as the Lady Cats were defeated by the Lady Purples, 60-20.
“I felt the girls played hard,” Taylor said. “We had less than a day to prepare for Bowling Green as we had to play Todd County Central in our last district game the night before and that’s ok. We made some mistakes on both sides of the ball but Bowling Green is a big, physical team. Credit to Coach Calvin (Head) but I feel like they are not 40 points better than us. Playing a team like that, we have got to compete with and keep it close with a chance to win at the end.”
“Nothing but respect for Franklin-Simpson as I told Coach (Ashley) Taylor before the game that they are playing really well this season,” Lady Purples head coach Calvin Head said. “Our kids did a great job of paying attention to detail. That was the main focus on our scouting report. Control (Kate) Norwood and contain (Alera) Barbee and (Hadley) Turner because those three are a handful if they get going. No field goals for both Barbee and Norwood so the kids were locked in defensively due to the respect we have for Franklin-Simpson”
No player scored in double figures as Turner led Franklin-Simpson with five points with four points each from Partinger and Jayden Spears. LynKaylah James led Bowling Green with 17 points and Meadow Tisdale added 14 points.
“LynKaylah (James) and Meadow (Tisdale) are playing well together,” Head said. “We tweaked our offense a little bit so that we can do some high/low sets with them. They are finding and trusting each other well and they post deep in the paint and finishing.”
BoysBowling Green 78
F-S 39
The Wildcats were outscored 43-15 in two quarters combined that was fueled by defensive turnovers that led into transition points by the Purples that led to their victory.
The Wildcats finished their regular season with an overall record of 12-3 while the Purples, who at one time this season ranked as the top team in the state, finished the regular season with a record of 18-2.
The Purples led by as much as six points in the 1st Quarter as senior Jordan Dingle scored seven points with junior Turner Buttry adding six. With the energy of the crowd in the F-S Gym, the Wildcats played with them as senior Andreyas Miller and junior Jalen Briscoe each knocked down 3-pointers. Sophomore DeMarcus Hogan scored six points as Franklin-Simpson trailed 19-15 at the end of one.
“I thought we played hard in the 1st Quarter but we played too emotional,” Wildcats head coach Dee Spencer said. “I told them that we are wasting energy trying to celebrate and talking trash and because of that, Bowling Green put it on us. I know it is a big game and the crowd was into it but that is the difference between us and them. They (BG) have been through it and they have learned to control that energy where our guys are still learning on how to control their energy in big games.”
Bowling Green took their game to a whole other level that Franklin-Simpson could not reach. The Wildcats were held to one made field goal by senior Kyjuan Stutzman and were forced into committing numerous turnovers. Buttry made two 3-pointers to score eight points along with four points from senior Isaiah Mason as the Purples led 38-22 at the end of the 1st Half.
“The 2nd Quarter was the difference in the game,” Spencer said. “They took control of the game by turning us over. We felt like rebounding would be a big issue but we competed with them on the glass. There were too many live ball turnovers and three or four straight layups in a row off turnovers. We need to do a better job of taking care of the ball.”
Briscoe’s 3-pointer, his second of the game, and a basket from Hogan were the only two field goals made for Franklin-Simpson in the 3rd Quarter. Bowling Green opened the quarter with five straight points from senior Jaxson Banks. Later, Dingle scored five straight points in a 7-0 run and closed the quarter with 10 straight points, eight from senior Conner Cooper as they led 62-30 at the end of the third.
Freshman Matthias Dickerson scored four points with sophomore Sam Mylor knocking down a 3-pointer and a basket by freshman Gavin Dickerson for the Wildcats. Junior Bradley Gurley scored six points with freshman M.J. Wardlow added four points as the Purpl es defeated the Wildcats. 78-39.
“Hats off to Franklin-Simpson. They are playing really well and it is a tough place to play when you come here to play them,” Purples head coach D.G. Sherrill said. “It was tit for tat early on as both teams made shots. We made some defensive adjustments. We contained the basketball better in the lane. We contested more of their shots plus we got the ball in transition and did a good job of sharing the ball of getting everybody involved.”
DeMarcus Hogan led Franklin-Simpson with 10 points. Bowling Green was led by Turner Buttry’s 14 points with Jordan Dingle scoring 12 points and Conner Cooper with 10.
“Turner (Buttry) shot it well as did Jaxson (Banks) and Conner (Cooper),” Sherrill said. “We did a better job after the 1st Quarter of making the extra pass or passes that got the assist for the better shot. Then, we got the tempo up and started playing fast. We got to run past them a little but and got the game’s tempo the way we wanted it to go.”
