Franklin-Simpson Volley Cats traveled to the Cumberland County Lady Panthers and came away with a 2-0 (27-25 and 25-19) victory.
Seniors Natalie Wilkerson served three aces with Alyssa Spears with two. Senior Aysia Fuller, junior Kerri Hastings and 8th grader Julia Warren each served an ace. Fuller’s 15 assists with one from 8th grader Addi Jo Lanham led to six kills from Hastings, five by Wilkerson and senior Hannah Wallace with four. Junior Kinley Cummings hit three kills with two from freshman Marianna Ortiz and one from Fuller. Fuller and Wilkerson each had a block with Spears having 10 digs. Hastings and Warren each had four digs Lanham had three digs with Wilkerson having two and one each from Cummings and Wallace.
The Volley Cats play their final regular season match on Thursday night at the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots. They will play the Todd County Central Lady Rebels in the opening round of the 13th District Volleyball Tournament hosted by Todd County Central High School on Mon. Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.