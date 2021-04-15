In a normal season, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ cheer team would have participated in two to three competitions. This season, they only have one as the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Cheer Competition, which normally takes place in November, will have their regional competition on Saturday at Bowling Green High School.
“We are very excited for this competition. It was normally scheduled for November then moved to January and then moved and made official for April,” Cheer Coach Jessi Eaton Profitt said. “This will be the only live competition we will have because our other one has been cancelled. It’s exciting to have this but being it is so late, this winds down our time together as a team. Normally, we are not competing this late. We are usually getting ready for next season’s tryouts but we are all glad that we will get to finish our season with a competition.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has made this a tough and unusual season for the team as they were limited on competitions to compete at and games to participate at.
“It has been a tough season as we got to only cheer at two football games, I think, and only got to cheer at a few basketball games because we could only cheer with half of the team,” Carra Chaney said. “This is not what we wanted our season to be. We all like being around with each other. We love cheering together. If we advance to state competition, that would be phenomenal to advance to a higher level of competition would be really good for us and we can continue our season.”
Their performance at the regional competition will be the Game Day Routine. It is a three minute routine that consists of a pom pom cheer, a halftime cheer and end with the fight song.
“I am excited for this competition as this is the last normal thing we get to do together,” Gracie McMillin said. “We have practiced really hard for this. We have been practicing this routine since July and they have pushed back and back the competition and now we get to have it. I think we have the potential to make it to the state competition and I hope the girls want this as bad as myself and Carra (Chaney) so that we can keep our season going.”
To qualify for KHSAA state competition, the team must finish score wise in the top two against a multitude of teams from across the region that has from 10 to 20 team members with some teams having co-ed cheerleaders.
The Wildcat Cheer team includes: seniors Carra Chaney and Gracie McMillin; juniors: Lyric Blair, Makaylie Gammon, Trinitee Key and Cheyenne Vance; sophomores: Kira Coleman, Lexie Groves, Sydney Nickolson, Haley Racine and Josie Snyder and freshmen: River Himschoot, Serenitee Key, Ellie Kirby, Maura Law and Kailyn Rouse. The team is coached by Jessi Eaton Profitt and Atalie Maxwell Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.