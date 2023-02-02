FRANWS-02-02-23 Wildcats Vs Todd County

Wildcats DeMarcus Hogan (4) guards Rebels’ Treyvon Foster (with ball) last Friday night at Todd County Central High School during their 13th District game.

 Photo by Brian Davis

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats endured a barrage of 3-pointers from the Todd County Central Rebels and overcame their 4th Quarter deficit for their 72-62 victory over the Rebels last Friday night at Todd County Central.

The Wildcats remain undefeated in 13th District play and extend their district win streak to 19 games.

