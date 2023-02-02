The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats endured a barrage of 3-pointers from the Todd County Central Rebels and overcame their 4th Quarter deficit for their 72-62 victory over the Rebels last Friday night at Todd County Central.
The Wildcats remain undefeated in 13th District play and extend their district win streak to 19 games.
“Just know that it was a dogfight and you can feel the emotion all within it,” Sam Mylor said. “The emotion was high. DeMarcus (Hogan) was near crying as the starting lineup was being announced because it was an emotional, high stakes game. We knew what we had to do tonight. DeMarcus and Jalen (Briscoe) needed to have a big game. Gabe (Jones) struggled but he was still confident and I could not be more proud of this team. This is the kind of game that we need to play tonight to get ready for district (tournament) in three weeks. The energy, the loudness, the emotion with my teammates on the floor. Couldn’t ask for anything else better.”
“We knew what the atmosphere would be like tonight,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “So proud of the guys for keeping their focus and kept working all game long. This was a team win. Everybody that played competed. They did what we tried to do. Stuck to the game plan and what more could you ask for in this great environment. ”
Five lead changes occurred consecutively in the 1st Quarter as Jalen Broiscoe and Demarcus Hogan combined to score 10 of the Wildcats’ 12 points. The Rebels were hot from beyond the arc as three players: Trayvon Foster, Hayden Strader and Preston Rager combined to make five 3-pointers as Franklin-Simpson trailed 19-12 at the end of the first.
Sam Mylor opened the 2nd Quarter by burying a 3-pointer along with Hogan’s four points got the Wildcats to within two, 23-21. But Jamison Glass had a huge quarter as he scored nine of the team’s 12 points. Rager’s third 3-pointer of the game extended Franklin-Simpson’s deficit to 10 points, 31-21. Gabe Jones made two free throws and with Gavin Dickerson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer, the Wildcats trailed 31-26 at halftime.
Franklin-Simpson scored six straight points to regain the lead 32-31 early in the 3rd Quarter. Hogan, who made two 3-pointers, scored a game high of 14 points in the period, But the Rebels kept pace as Rager, who also made two 3-pointers, scored 10 points Devin Schutt and Strader also connected on 3-point shots for the team’s 10th of the game overall as the Wildcats found themselves trailing 53-48 at the end of three.
“For a team to shoot the ball that well, especially from three, for four quarters is a tough thing to do,” Spencer said. “We started to pick up the pressure and they took some quick shots. We were able to capitalize off of that.”
Glass scored a basket as Franklin-Simpson trasiled by seven points early in the 4th Quarter. The Wildcats then showed determination and urgency as Briscoe and Hogan each scored four points and Jones’ 3-pointer gave them the lead, 57-55 as they scored 11 unanswered points. Following baskets from Gavin Dickerson and Jones for a 63-57 lead, Briscoe and Hogan combined to make nine free throws down the stretch as they outscored Todd County Central 24-9 and overcame their seven-point deficit for the 72-62 victory.
“A wonderful game and we came from behind to get this win against them on their home court,” Gavin Dickerson said. “I told you and everyone that we would win by 10 or more and get them again in the 4th Quarter. I’m done.”
“When you have seniors, they should never panic,” Spencer said. “We understand it is a 32 minute game and everybody is going to make a run. You just got to stay the course and we did that tonight.”
Jalen Briscoe led all scorers with a game high of 30 points with DeMarcus Hogan adding 25 for the Wildcats.
“Everything went as planned,” Jalen Briscoe said. “We played more together as a team in the 2nd Half and that’s what it took to get this win. We were tearing them up in their 2-3 defense and they had to guard us man to man and they couldn’t do that.”
“We are at their home and we knew they were going to hit shots so we just came out and played,” DeMarcus Hogan said. “They hit some big shots but we played even harder because of that.”
Preston Rager led the Rebels with a team high of 19 points with 16 points from Jamison Glass and 10 points each from Trayvon Foster and Hayden Strader.
“The guys came out good,” Rebels’ character coach Craig Skipworth said. “They were doing the little things and came out with good intensity and ready to play. They held that all the way through mostly until part of the 3rd and all of the 4th Quarter. They were good but we got to learn to do the small things in the 4th Quarter just like we do in the beginning of games. Franklin-Simpson has a great team and I am proud of our guys for the way they handled themselves.”
The Wildcats will play at the Russellville Panthers on Friday night, tip-off time for the game will follow the conclusion of the girls’ game that starts at 6 p.m.
