 Photo by Brian Davis

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ volleyball team celebrated their season last Saturday night at their festive season-ending banquet at the FSHS cafeteria.

“Thank you for allowing me to coach this season. It has been a wonderful season. I’m glad that I am here and feel right at home,” Lady Cats’ head coach Kevin Harrod said. “We have improved dramatically. We played in three tournaments and won silver at Barren County and won our JV tournament. With the group we have coming back, we will get some district and regional tournaments, so all the girls continue to work and stay focused. Our time is coming.”

