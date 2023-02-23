Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats had a huge scoring run to open the game and in the 4th Quarter to defeat the Warren East Lady Raiders 58-40 last Tuesday night at Warren East High School.

“I’m proud of the girls. They came out and we shot well early but then they (Warren East) made a run by speeding us up and we were trying to get our lead back all at once.”

