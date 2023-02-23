Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats had a huge scoring run to open the game and in the 4th Quarter to defeat the Warren East Lady Raiders 58-40 last Tuesday night at Warren East High School.
“I’m proud of the girls. They came out and we shot well early but then they (Warren East) made a run by speeding us up and we were trying to get our lead back all at once.”
The Lady Cats jumped out to a 15-0 lead with Katelyn McAlister knocking down three 3-pointers with Lyniah Brown and Malyea Partinger each scoring three points. But the Lady Raiders fought back by scoring 10 of the next 12 points as Franklin-Simpson led 17-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter.
“The past couple of games, I haven’t been able to knock down the shot like I can or want,” Katelyn McAlister said. “Tonight, I had the mentality to shoot when I am open and it was nice to see them go through and I have been working hard in practice so it was nice to see that pay off.”
Both teams played evenly in the 2nd Quarter as Ashanti Johnson scored four points off of steals. McAlister buried her fourth 3-pointer of the game while Savage connected on her first as Franklin-Simpson led 27-18 at halftime.
“I told the girls at halftime that we need to guard without fouling,” Taylor said. “Plus, we made five 3’s in the 1st Half, we should have been up by more than nine points at halftime.”
Seven players scored for the Lady Cats in the 3rd Quarter with Tahlia Spencer coming off the bench contributing. Warren East cut their deficit to within three as Carver scored seven points with Rileigh Jones adding six. But two more 3-pointers for Franklin-Simpson, McAlister’s fifth and Savage’s second of the game gave them a 43-34 lead at the end of three.
With four points each from: Brown, Kloie Smith and Jayden Spears, the Lady Cats opened the 4th Quarter with a 15-2 run that gave them their biggest lead of the game at 21 as Franklin-Simpson went on for the 58-40 victory over Warren East.
“Ashanti (Johnson) really took over the game,” Taylor said. “Katelyn (McAlister) was making threes but Ashanti was getting her hands on the ball and rebounds on both ends. That energy she brings to her team is leadership.”
Katelyn McAlister led all scorers with a game high of 15 points for the Lady Cats.
“All of us played well in the 2nd Half,” Jayden Spears said. “We went on a run, cleaned it up towards the end. Got me a couple of buckets and rebounds. Overall, it was an exciting game.”
“It was a pretty good game for us as we came in to play some minutes,” Tahlia Spencer said. “I got a phenom pass from Lee Lee (Partinger). Great assist, and I finished it.”
Rileigh Jones led the Lady Raiders with 10 points.
