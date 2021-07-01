Brooklyn Holder, alumni from the class of 2018 of Franklin-Simpson High School, has been named the new head coach of the Wildcats Cheer Team.
The 2017 Football Homecoming Queen cheered all four years under three head coaches: Sheryl Steele, Dyan Wilhite and Jessi Profitt. Holder’s dream is to be a cheer coach but little did she know that it would be for the school she graduated and grew up in.
“Franklin Simpson holds a very special place in my heart and being able to come back and be a part of the community and traditions fills me with joy,” Holder said. “I want to inspire my cheerleaders and the ones to come to be their best selves and spread positivity and Wildcat Pride around our community.”
Holder has experience working with kids of all ages as she is also an instructor at All-Starz Dance Academy. She credits Carrie Cook’s hard work and passion that Holder has learned will rub off on her team and what’s to come.
According to Holder, during tryouts in May, she was looking for team members that were not only talented but had lots of positive energy. This year s team has plenty of experience with 13 cheerleaders consisting of five seniors: Lyric Blair, Makaylie Gammon, Kayleigh Hinton, Trinitee Key and Cheyenne Vance; three juniors: Kira Coleman, Sydney Nickolson and Josie Snyder and five sophomores: Payton Blakemore, River Himschoot, Ellie Kirby, Maura Law and Kailyn Rouse.
“The girls are so excited,” Holder said. “A lot of the girls haven’t been able to experience a real season yet and the rest of them definitely miss it. I can’t wait to see them shine beginning this fall under the Friday night lights. Last season, every team lost a lot of experience and training due to COVID-19 but on the bright side, I feel like that has strengthened the girls’ love for all things cheer. At practice I can just tell how motivated they are to work hard and get the season going.”
The team will be competing at KHSAA Regional XCheer Competition to qualify for the state competition. Also early in 2022, they will also compete at UCA Regionals for an opportunity to cheer at UCA Nationals at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Holder has personal and team goals for her first year as head coach.
“For the team, our goal is to make it to UCA Nationals and to be great role models for our community,” Holder said. “A personal goal of mine is to grow as a coach and be able to improve and adjust each year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.