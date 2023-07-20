The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team celebrated their season last Tuesday night at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church.
The Lady Cats had to deal with numerous injuries to several players in key positions which meant players had to adjust to play in different positions and younger players got some varsity playing experience because of it. Despite that, the team battled and played hard in every game they stepped on the field.
At the plate, the Lady Cats had a batting average of .294 with 244 hits in 831 at bats. They hit 36 doubles, seven triples, 12 home runs with 126 RBI with 155 runs scored. The team walked 70 times with 60 stolen bases out of 66 attempts.
Defensively, the Lady Cats pitched 200 innings allowing 188 runs, 120 were earned, on 261 hits for an earned run average of 4.20. The team struck out 119 batters and walked 72 batters. Hanna Arthur led the team with seven wins with three wins each from Rebecca Luttrell and Zori Stout and Allie Utley had a win and the team’s only save.
The team honored their two seniors Arthur and Mollie Fowler. Also the team was made up of: Hallie Boles, Maggie Brown, Abbey Cook, Lilly Ferguson, Jasmine Grover, Ava Holland, Jayden Kough, Rebecca Luttrell, FaDrea Payne, Kyleigh Scott, Addison Shelton, Kloie Smith, Zori Stout, Allie Utley, Presli West, and Kaitlyn Woodall.
The team is coached by Todd Caudill along with his assistant coaches: Jackson Caudill, Caitlin Cavanah, and Constance Luttrell.
AWARDSHome Runs (7), Doubles (12), RBI (40), On Base percentage 1.261 — Kloie Smith
Batting Average (.434), Stolen Bases (22) and Runs (27) — Allie Utley
Most Hits (39) — Lilly Ferguson
Gold Glove Awards (over .900 fielding percentage) -
Jasmine Grover, Ava Holland, Hanna Arthur, Kloie Smith, Allie Utley and Kaitlyn Woodall.
Hustle Award — Zori Stout
Bulldog Award — Ava Holland
Most Improved — Kaitlyn Woodall
Softball I.Q. — Lilly Ferguson
Team Player — Jasmine Grover
Tough Cats Award — Hanna Arthur
Top Pitcher — Hanna Arthur
1st Team (3.75 or higher) — Mollie Fowler
2nd Team (3.5 — 3.75) — Zori Stout
Honorable Mention — Hanna Arthur
Lettermen Awards — Hanna Arthur, Hallie Boles, Maggie Brown, Abbey Cook, Lilly Ferguson, Mollie Fowler, Jasmine Grover, Ava Holland, Jayden Kough, Rebecca Luttrell, FaDrea Payne, Kyleigh Scott, Addison Shelton, Kloie Smith, Zori Stout, Allie Utley, and Kaitlyn Woodall.
Captain’s Award — Allie Utley
Player Of The Year — Kloie Smith
