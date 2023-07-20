The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team celebrated their season last Tuesday night at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church.

The Lady Cats had to deal with numerous injuries to several players in key positions which meant players had to adjust to play in different positions and younger players got some varsity playing experience because of it. Despite that, the team battled and played hard in every game they stepped on the field.

