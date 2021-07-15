The Franklin Duelers finished last week by winning two of their six games, which puts their overall record at 10-20 in the South Division, trailing the Full Count Rhythm who sits in first place with the league’s overall best record of 25-6.
The Duelers started the week with a comeback for the ages as they overcame an 8-1 deficit by scoring 15 runs in the final three innings for the 16-13 come from behind victory over the Henderson Flash in a makeup game last Monday night.
Franklin then hosted three home games in a row as they lost their first game 13-4 on Tuesday night against the Paducah Chiefs. On Wednesday night, they bounced back with a 6-2 victory over the Muhlenberg County Stallions. They wrapped up the homestand with a 7-5 loss to the Fulton Railroaders.
This past weekend, the Duelers lost both games, 10-4 at the Rhythm on Friday night and 12-1 at home to the Stallions. Sunday’s game at Paducah was postponed with the game being rescheduled for a later date.
This week, Franklin will play three consecutive road games that began on Tuesday night at Muhlenberg County, Wednesday night at Full Count and Thursday night at Fulton with first pitch times scheduled for 7:05 p.m. each night. They will host back to back home games this weekend beginning on Friday night against the Owensboro RiverDawgs and the Railroaders on Saturday night. First pitch time at Franklin-Simpson High School’s Greg Shelton Field is at 7:05 p.m. each night. On Sunday, they finish the weekend at Owensboro with a start time of 6 p.m.
