Coming off a 2-0 loss where Kody Alexander and Colten Wilson pitched exceptionally, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team had a rough 1st inning that culminated in a 9-4 loss to the Warren East Raiders last Wednesday night at Raiders Stadium.

“We’re hitting balls on the barrel so it was good to see that,” Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said. “Big thing about us right now is to find a way to not hurt ourselves. Games right now are big for us. We just got to find ways to win them. I feel like we may be inexperienced in ways but we are not that far off from the top teams in this region. Just a matter of playing solid fundamental baseball.”

