Coming off a 2-0 loss where Kody Alexander and Colten Wilson pitched exceptionally, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team had a rough 1st inning that culminated in a 9-4 loss to the Warren East Raiders last Wednesday night at Raiders Stadium.
“We’re hitting balls on the barrel so it was good to see that,” Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said. “Big thing about us right now is to find a way to not hurt ourselves. Games right now are big for us. We just got to find ways to win them. I feel like we may be inexperienced in ways but we are not that far off from the top teams in this region. Just a matter of playing solid fundamental baseball.”
The Wildcats fell behind early as they allowed three hits, two singles and a double, two walks, and a fielding error for the Raiders to score five runs for a 5-0 lead.
Franklin-Simpson took advantage of one out walks to Garrett Sadler and John West and a single by Hayden Satterly that made the bases loaded in the top of the 2nd inning. They scored three runs without getting a hit as RBI walks by Alexander and Brady Delk plated two runs and Hunter Jones was hit by a pitch that scored another run, making the score 5-3.
The Wildcats had runners in scoring position at 2nd and 3rd in the top of the 3rd, bases loaded in the top of the 4th, and a runner at 2nd in the top of the 5th but failed to score some runs
Warren East took advantage of Franklin-Simpson producing runs by scoring a run in the bottom of the 3rd and 4th with two runs in the bottom of the 6th for a 9-3 lead.
In the top of the 7th on an 0-1 count, Griff Banton hit a solo home run to left field, his first of his varsity career, for the Wildcats’ final run scoured of the game as they lost 9-4
“We swung the bats a whole lot better and that is a positive,” Wilhite said. “We’re a team that is not going to bash it around the park so we can’t make an error with two outs in the first, which would have gotten us out of the inning. No one covers home and they score a run. Dropped a pop fly with the nine hole batter which got them back to the leadoff batter. We got to throw strikes which we have been doing but all that would have made this a different ball game. We swung it and squared balls up but we were hitting it right at them. Hopefully, that will change very soon.”
“It’s early in the year and we made a lot of mistakes,” raiders’ head coach Wes Sanford said. “Wasn’t a clean baseball game by any means but it was good to see us get going offensively after struggling to do so last weekend. On the mound, we want to see our starters throw a lot more strikes but overall., not bad.”
Hayden Satterly led the team with two hits with an RBI each from Kody Alexander, Griff Banton, Brady Delk, and Hunter Jones, and a run scored by Banton, Garrett Sadler, Satterly, and John West.
The Wildcats and Raiders will meet again at Warren Central High School or at WKU’s Nick Denes Field on Apr. 15th at 12 p.m. in the semifinal round of the Section 2 portion of the Class 2-A Tournament.
