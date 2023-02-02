The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats had another tough 13th District game at Todd County Central this past Friday night. They built a double digit lead in the 2nd Half and held on late for the 47-45 victory over the Lady Rebels.

The Lady Cats have won all three of their district games this season and kept their 16 game,13th District winning streak intact.

