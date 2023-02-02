The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats had another tough 13th District game at Todd County Central this past Friday night. They built a double digit lead in the 2nd Half and held on late for the 47-45 victory over the Lady Rebels.
The Lady Cats have won all three of their district games this season and kept their 16 game,13th District winning streak intact.
“This time of the year, you have to get a win and road wins are not easy,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “You have to be eight points better than the home team you’re playing and I thought that we played well enough to get the job done. But, I thought we looked out of sorts. I didn’t think we looked fluid on either end of the floor tonight.”
“We have got to hit free throws at the end of the game. We pushed through and a win is a win. We got the “W” and that’s all we need to think of this,” Malyea Partinger said. “Winning all those district games in a row makes me really proud of my team. We try to push through every game so for us to have won 16 in a row is really good for us.”
Two ties occurred in the 1st Quarter with each team having a pair of five-point scoring sprees. The Lady Cats trailed early due to Alexis Taylor’s 3-pointer and Abby Williams’ basket but quickly tied the game with Katelyn McAlister’s 3-pointer and Lyniah Brown’s bucket. The Lady Rebels went back in front with Williams connecting a 3-pointer with a pair of free throws by Jamiya Kay. Kloie Smith scored five straight points to close the quarter that tied the game at 10-10 at the end of the first.
The Lady Cats started to impose their will in the 2nd Quarter as Malyea Partinger scored six straight points that opened the period,, eight overall in the quarter. McAlister knocked down her second 3-pointer of the game while Savage buried her first. Ashanti Johnson scored on a layup with a nice assist from Brown. Taylor kept the Lady Rebels in it with seven points as Franklin-Simpson led 26-22 at halftime.
The Lady Cats extended their lead as Partinget each scored three points early in the 3rd Quarter. Savage sank two 3-pointers with Johnson scoring a layup off a steal. Williams made a 3-pointer to score seven points in the period as Franklin-Simpson led 42-31 at the end of the third.
Johnson and Partinger each scored a basket early in the 4th Quarter for a 46-34 lead for the Lady Cats. But they could not put Todd County Central away as they failed to convert from the free throw line. Jamaica Burks and Taylor each scored four points with Williams draining another 3-pointer as they cut their deficit down to one, 46-45. McAlister made one of two free throws, making the score 47-45 with 10.2 seconds left. Williams’ contested double teamed 3-pointer was missed as Franklin-Simpson survived for the two-point victory.
“Once we got that 12-point lead, I thought we were offensively out of sorts,” Taylor said. “We were playing passive a little bit. We were either too passive or rushing things. We couldn’t find that medium of how to work the clock and take a good shot. We were kind of taking the first available instead of making sure it was a great shot. At the end, when you can’t close out by making free throws, ball games are going to be close like that. We got to be able to step up and close out a game.”
Malyea Partinger led the team with 13 points and six rebounds with Kloie Smith adding 10 and five rebounds for the Lady Cats. Katelyn McAlister and Jasmine Savage each collected four rebounds.
“It was tough at first but the way that our team is, we’re never going to stop fighting,” Ashanti Johnson said. “So we finally pulled it together and won. Seems like a lot of animosity towards us but I know that we are going to keep our heads straight and let our game talk for us.”
“Very hard game for us,” Lyniah Brown said.. “The crowd was wild and intense. I did what I could tonight. Made some great passes for points. The coaches are telling me to not turn the ball over by always looking up more when we are running.”
Alexis Taylor and Abby Williams each scored a game high of 17 points for the Lady Rebels.
“I thought that we played hard. The energy level was great tonight. I thought that was a big key factor for us,” Lady Rebels’ head coach Nick Sittle said. “We prepared for tonight by working with our point guards and simulating the pressure Franklin-Simpson would try on us. We will work on our defense and boxing out on rebounds as we are getting close to hosting the district tournament.”
“I like the environment, especially on the road,” Taylor said. “Crowded gym on a Friday night in an important game, I want us to love those moments. Even on the road, that is part of how basketball is. This environment is great. This is what you want when you play district basketball. This environment, hard to play in, is where we are going to play the district tournament so we better get used to it.” “
The Lady Cats will play at the Russellville Panthers on Friday night in a key 13th District matchup. Tip-off time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
