At Friday night’s semifinal round of the 4th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament, the 4th Region Girls’ Basketball Coaches Association handed out their postseason awards.
The selections to the All-4th Region Basketball Teams were made by the 17 coaches in the region, which includes Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor.
Franklin-Simpson returning senior Alera Barbee was selected to the All-4th Region First Team. Barbee averaged 18.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She shot 47.7% from the field, 27.3% from 3-point range, 68.7% from the free throw line.
“I just want to say that none of this would’ve been possible without my teammates and coaches pushing me to do my best,” Barbee said.
“She has worked her tail off,” Taylor said. “This returning year for her was all about going to college and she will be announcing soon where she wants to go. The kid works extremely hard. She is a silent leader, by her actions and not a very vocal person. She has a lot of young players around her and she has taken them under her wing. She has completely bought in to what all the coaches have to say to help her.”
Also, Taylor was selected as the 4th Region Coach of the Year. In her second season as head coach, Franklin-Simpson finished the regular season 20-3 with a record of 16-1 against teams in the region.
“She really deserves this award,” player Hadley Turner said. “She has seriously turned this program around. My freshman year, we only won five games and now we’ve won over 20 games and it is amazing. She is such a great coach.”
“It’s an accomplishment about my team and coaching staff,” Taylor said. “I told the team that me winning this award gives you all the gratitude that you all truly deserve. The players are the ones night in and night out there playing their heart out. winning this award shows how far they have bought into what we are doing. And I couldn’t have done it without my coaching staff. We have spent countless hours that go in and out of basketball time. The coaches (Jermaine Savage, Tremaine Partinger and DerFra Holt) have spent a lot of hours trying to work to put our team in the best situations to win. So it is a great accomplishment to be voted on this award by the other coaches in the region.”
