The Franklin Duelers baseball team won two of their six games played last week for their overall record to be 12-24. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games played and are 14.5 games out of first place Full Count Rhythm, who has the best record in the Ohio Valley League at 27-10.
The Duelers started their week with a 5-3 road victory at the Muhlenberg County Stallions last Tuesday night.
But Franklin suffered a four game losing streak that began with two straight road losses starting on Wednesday night with a 5-4 loss to the Full Count in 10 innings and a 7-2 loss to the Fulton Railroaders on Thursday night.
The Duelers lost two home games, 5-3 to the Owensboro RiverDawgs on Friday night and 12-9 to the Railroaders in 10 innings on Saturday night.
Franklin was able to bookend their week with an 8-1 win at Owensboro on Sunday to win their first and final games of the week.
After a day off on Monday, the Duelers were on the road Tuesday night at the Henderson Flash. Then they will play four of their next five games at Greg Shelton Field starting on Wednesday against the Paducah Chiefs, Thursday against the Hoptown Hoppers and on Friday against the Railroaders. On Saturday, they will play at Fulton with first pitch time scheduled for 7:05 p.m. each night and close out their week with a home game against Hoptown with first pitch time scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.