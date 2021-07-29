The Franklin-Simpson Babe Ruth All Stars play in the 2021 Ohio Valley Regional Babe Ruth Tournament Thursday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Franklin-Simpson won the Kentucky State Championship to advance to the super regional for 15 year olds and under.
More information about the team and tournament is available on the F-S Babe Ruth 15U 2021 All Stars Facebook page.
