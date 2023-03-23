The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team battled in their season home opener but came up short in their 3-2 loss to the Butler County Bears last Tuesday night at Greg Shelton Field.

Gavin Link, who suffered the loss, pitched valiantly in his first-ever varsity game. He threw six innings allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking two.

