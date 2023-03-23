The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team battled in their season home opener but came up short in their 3-2 loss to the Butler County Bears last Tuesday night at Greg Shelton Field.
Gavin Link, who suffered the loss, pitched valiantly in his first-ever varsity game. He threw six innings allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking two.
“I had a great day on the mound. I felt amazing for my first game pitching but I had some butterflies,” Gavin Link said..“The first inning was rocky but I got dialed in and was really focused. We battled. We fought. Next time, the defense made some plays for me. They had my back.”
“We talk about just making the routine play,” Wildcats’ head coach Matt Wilhite said. “They’re spectacular when they come and throwing strikes and not walk people and put the ball in play. We’ve done the first two things, now we need to start doing the third. Gavin (Link) threw the ball well. He located his fastball down in the zone and he has a good changeup and curveball. A good night for him because he is going to be big for us.”
The Bears scored two runs with three consecutive hits for a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning but the Wildcats responded in the bottom half of the inning.
Brady Delk started off the inning by reaching base with a walk. He advanced to second base on a groundout and with Colin Anderson, who was a courtesy runner for Griff Banton, who was hit by a pitch, at first, Brecin Scott hit an RBI single that scored Delkthat made the score 2-1 Garrett Sadler followed with an RBI sacrifice fly that scored Amdersomn from third, tying the game at 2-2.
Butler County executed a bunt with loaded for an infield single that scored the go-ahead run from third, making the score 3-2.
Franklin-Simpson had their opportunities late in the game to tie or take the lead. In the bottom of the 6th, Scott and Sadler were stranded at second and third after back-to-back hits with two outs. And in the bottom of the 7h, they once again could not manufacture the big hit as they left Amdersoh, who was pinch running for Gunner Key, at second as they lost 3-2.
“We got to do a better job at the plate,” Wilhite said. “Too many strikeouts. We got to find ways to put the ball in play to make something happen. We had our chances in the last two innings and that’s all you can ask for is to give yourself a chance and that’s what we keep doing.”
The Wildcats wrap up the week with a road game on Friday night at the Ohio County Eagles with the first pitch time scheduled for 6 p.m
