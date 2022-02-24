Franklin-Simpson Wildcat basketball teams closed out their regular season last Thursday night as they split a pair of games at the Glasgow Scotties.
Lady Cats 53, Lady Scotties 31Franklin-Simpson picked up their 20th win of the season, the first 20-win season for Ashley Taylor as head coach, as they used their defense, depth and speed for the 22-point victory over Glasgow.
“The girls have worked hard this season and we’re glad to wrap up this final game with a win,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We’re fine tuning things and we know we wanted to work on a few things tonight. We took care of business early and now we start getting ready for the district tournament.”
“I love our defense,” Ashanti Johnson said. “Our defense starts everything. We get stops and that pumps us up. Then we start scoring and that’s what we do.”
The Lady Cats played a near perfect 1st Quarter as returning senior Alera Barbee scored seven points as she along with sophomore Katelyn McAlister each dropped a 3-pointer. Junior Hadley Turner and freshman Vanessa Ray each added a basket with a pair of free throws from junior Ashanti Johnson as their tenacious defense provided another shutout in a quarter, their second game in a row with that feat, to lead 16-0 at the end of one.
Glasgow junior Kaidence Byrd ended the scoring drought with her basket one minute into the 2nd Quarter. 7th grader Kayla Kirkpatrick scored seven points, including a 3-pointer, with four points from junior Ashton Botts. Franklin-Simpson’s defense [provided some easy points off turnovers as Barbee scored six points with junior Lee Lee Partinger and Turner, who made a traditional three-point play, each scoring four points as theory led 34-16 at halftime.
The Lady Cats’ defense held the Lady Scotties to two made field goals, four points scored in the 3rd Quarter. Barbee drained her second 3-pointer of the game for seven points with Turner making a pair of free throws as they were in complete control of the game leading 43-20 at the end of the third.
Franklin-Simpson’s freshman Naja Nolan came off the bench to knock down a 3-pointer for six points with two points each from Ray and Turner as they won their 10th straight game of the season with their 53-31 victory over Glasgow to improve to 10-1 against teams in the 4th Region that are outside of the 13th District.
“We have talked to the girls constantly now about this and where we are at now as this is a new territory for us,” Taylor said. “With our young team and we have been able to turn things around, They’ve taken it in stride and they have handled this situation of not getting too high and not getting too low. Now we re heading into a new season with the district tournament. We got to come ready. Nobody is going to take it easy on you because you are on top.”
“I thought we would have a really good season but to be 20-3, I was not expecting to have that kind of record,” Lee Lee Partinger said. “We’ve been working hard since the summer and we have made so much growth from last season to now on both sides of the ball.”
Alera Barbee scored a game high of 20 points for the Lady Cats with Hadley Turner adding 10 points.
“This season has gone by so fast but that’s what happens when you are having fun and winning,” Alera Barbee said. “We wanted to be better this season and we lost three and really, two of those games, we should have won. Now, we have to be ready for any team we play. This time of the season is the most important and we want to keep on playing.”
Kayla Kirkpatrick led the Lady Scotties with eight points as no player scored in double figures for the team.
Scotties 55, Wildcats 52Franklin-Simpson fell behind early in the 1st half and took the lead in the 2nd Half. But Glasgow came back with a run of their own to hold on for the three-point victory.
“The main thing is that we kept fighting,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We struggled shooting the ball so much in the 1st Half, it kind of affected our defense. Guys were down on not making their shots which led to us giving up some easy shots on the other end. But theory kept competing and the guys did a good job of doing that.”
Franklin-Simpson lost returning senior Andreyas Miller for the remainder of the season with a hand injury which means that 19.1 points per game that was scored by him will have to be produced by other players.
The Wildcats got off to a slow start in the 1st Quarter as shots weren’t falling with sophomore Ishmael Holcomb scoring four points with junior Connor Vincent adding a basket. The scotties made seven field goals in the period with senior Ashton Cerwinske scoring five points and four points each from seniors Sam Bowling and Jackson Poland as they led 15-7 at the end of the first.
Glasgow stretched their lead to double digits as Cerwinske knocked down two more 3-pointers in the 2nd Quarter with four points from Bowling. With seven points from junior Jalen Briscoe and five points from sophomore Gavin Dickerson, who sank a 3-pointer, Franklin-Simpson cut their deficit to within single digits as they trailed 27-20 at halftime.
The Wildcats came out on fire in the 3rd Quarter as junior Gave Jones and Vincent each burying two 3-pointers, they were able to take the lead. The Scotties responded with Cerwinske dropping three more 3-pointers and junior Christian Wenskoski sinking a 3-pointer, they were able to regain the lead and led 42-38 at the end of three.
“We didn’t make any adjustments coming out to start the half,” Spencer said. “We got the same looks as we did in the 1st Half but this time, shots started to fall and that’s how we quickly took the lead early in the quarter.”
Bowling scored six points for Glasgow in the 4th Quarter with three points from Poland. Briscoe scored 11 points for Franklin-Simpson with Jones adding four with his third 3-pointer of the game as they cut their deficito within a point but could not get over the hurdle as they lost 55-52 in their regular season finale. The Wildcats finish the regular season with an overall record of 16-8 with a record of 7-4 against teams outside of the 13th District in the 4th Region.
Jalen Briscoe led all scorers with a game high of 22 points with Gabe Jones and Connor Vincent each adding 10 points for the Wildcats.
“You are not going to shoot the ball well every night and that’s just basketball,” Spencer said. “We talk about defense and rebounding travels. When you struggle shooting the ball, you got to keep playing and don’t let that be the end of it because you are not making shots. You got to keep competing and Gabe (Jones) did that. He didn’t hang his head. He kept shooting and gave us a shot.”
Ashton Cerwinske also scored a game high of 22 points with Sam Bowling adding 17 points for the Scotties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.