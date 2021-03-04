Wildcats’ senior Andreyas Miller scored his 1,000th point for his career by scoring a game high of 34 points, tying his career high as Franklin-Simpson used their suffocating defense last Monday night at the F-S Gym to defeat the Metcalfe County Hornets, from the 16th District, 72-48.
It was the Wildcats’ first game since Feb.12 when they defeated the Russellville Panthers by 18 points.
“Being off and not playing games for such a long period of time,” Wildcats head coach Dee Spencer said. “I didn’t know what to expect either. You are always worried when you are coming off a layoff like we had and super proud of them. After the 1st Quarter, they played really well.”
Early in the 1st Quarter, Miller scored his first basket of the game that tied the game at 9-9 and became the 20th Wildcats’ boys basketball player to join the 1,000 point club.
“Joining the 1,000 point club was something I really wanted to accomplish this year,” Miller said. “Now that is accomplished, it is all about getting wins and championships.”
“This should have happened a month ago. With all of the games being cancelled and he missed some free throws here and there over the last few games,” Spencer said. “I am super proud of him and it is something he has worked his tail off for. He grinds everyday in practice. He works on his craft. That’s all you want out of a player. It shows what a player can do when they dedicate themselves to what they need to do.”
A total of 11 lead changes with five ties occurred throughout most of the first half as both teams could not consolidate their lead.
Miller alongside senior Kyjuan Stutzman made Franklin-Simpson’s 3-pointers in the 1st Half. Trailing 29-27, the Wildcats scored the final 10 points of the half. Junior Jalen Brisoce’s basket tied the game with Miller’s basket giving them the lead. Senior Isaac Marshall also scored a basket and with two free throws from sophomore DeMarcus Hogan, the Wildcats led 37-29 at halftime.
Even with a halftime lead, Spencer was not pleased with how the team played defense.
“I tried to explain to them that these guys can shoot the ball. You can not stand there and watch them shoot. In the 1st Quarter, you can tell they lit us up,” Spencer said. “We talked about how they got 29 points in the 1st Half and we need to hold them to single digits in one or both of these quarters in the 2nd Half.”
Spencer’s message he gave to his team resonated because they held Metcalfe County to nine points in the 3rd Quarter, 19 points overall in the 2nd Half. Miller scored 10 points with Stutzman adding four points with two from Briscoe as Franklin-Simpson extended their lead to double digits, leading 53-38 after three.
With six points from Miller, four from Stutzman and two from Briscoe, the Wildcats opened the 4th Quarter on a 12-4 run to lead 65-42. Later in the quarter, freshman Gavin Dickerson scored four points and sophomore Taunton Kelly drained a 3-pointer as Franklin-Simpson defeated Metcalfe County 72-48.
“We only had one day of practice to prepare for this game and we came in early and did a walk through, which helped us,” Stutzman said. “Coach Spencer I needed to guard (Peyton) Dial tighter and we came out and played terrific defense as we held them to 19 points in the 2nd Half.”
Miller scored 34 points and Stutzman added 15 additional points for the Wildcats.
“We want to speed up the tempo of the game,” Spencer said. “We feel like when you have Andreyas (MIller), Jalen (Briscoe) and Kyjuan (Stutzman) and all the other guys filling the lanes, it is tough to cover.”
Peyton Dial led the Hornets with 16 points with Boston Devore scoring 12 points and Jax Allen adding 10.
The Wildcats will wrap up their 13th District regular season on Thursday against the Todd County Central Rebels. Tip-off time will be at 6 p.m. and 1220 WFKN Franklin radio will broadcast the doubleheader at around 5:50 p.m.
The game will be streamed on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.con and clicking on the WFKN link ib the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
