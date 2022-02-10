Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation 2022 Spring Baseball and Softball registrations for youth begin Feb. 12.
Baseball and softball leagues are for boys ages four through 15 and girls ages four through 16.
Registrations will be conducted at the Ag Building in Community Park Saturdays, Feb. 12, 19 and 26 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 24 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Registrations will also be conducted at the parks and recreation office, in the Ag Building at Community Park, Monday through Friday, Feb. 14-25, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The parks office will be closed Feb. 21 in observance of President’s Day.
Registrations will be conducted at the scheduled times only. Due to COVID-19, only one parent or guardian will be allowed in the building. No children will be allowed.
Face masks will be required for everyone entering the building.
For more information and registration fees, contact Franklin-Simpson Parks at 270-586-8999.
