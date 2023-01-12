The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats picked up their first win in the 13th District as they defeated the Todd County Central Lady Rebels 44-24 last Friday night at the F-S Gym. The Lady Cats have won 14 consecutive games against 13th District opponents.
“I thought we came out and played well enough to win,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We weren’t crisp and clean on things. We had a long week off and we looked a little stagnant on things. We weren’t as clean as I would like for us to look. Defensively, we did our job and offensively, our shooters made shots but I want to see more movement.”
Four lead changes occurred in the 1st Quarter as Jasmine Savage’s 3-pointer gave the Lady Cats their first lead of the game and Hadley Turner’s basket also gave them their second lead of the game at 6-5. Malyea Partinger’s basket and Savage knocked down her second 3-pointer of the quarter as Franklin-Simpson closed the quarter scoring seven straight points for an 11-5 lead at the end of one.
“I just came out and really didn’t think about my shots,” Jasmine Savage said. “The coaches keep telling me to have amnesia. Forget about the last shot you miss and try to make as many as you can. The threes gave us all some energy to get it going.”
Alexis Taylor provided all of the scoring for Todd County Central in the 2nd Quarter as she scored seven points. Turner led the Lady Cats with four points with Savage knocking down her third 3-pointer of the game. That opened up things for Katelyn McAlister as she drained her first 3-pointer of the game as they extended their lead to double digits, leading 23-12 at halftime.
“When I am not making my shots, we have other shooters I trust that can,” Katelyn McAlister said. “Jasmine (Savage) got us going and when they focused on her, I was able to get open and make mine. We like playing at a fast pace but tonight, they (Todd County Central) made it slower for us but we were still able to make shots.”
McAlister knocked down her first of two 3-pointers to open the 3rd Quarter. Lyniah Brown’s layup off a steal gave the Lady Cats their biggest lead of the game at that point, 31-14. Taylor led Todd County Central with eight points but Turner added a basket along with a free throw from Brown as Franklin-Simpson led 34-21 at the end of the third.
The Lady Cats held Todd County Central without a field goal for nearly seven minutes as Jordyn Shemwell scored their only field goal of the 4th Quarter. Partinger scored four points along with McAlister’s free throw and Alexus McDonald’s 3-pointer gave Franklin-Simpson a 20-point lead, 42-22. Jayden Spears closed the show with a basket from the paint as the Lady Cats picked up their first win in 13th District play, 44-24 over the Lady Rebels.
“We are working more to get our shooters into a rhythm instead of catching the ball with a hand in their face,” Taylor said. “When you start making outside shots, they have to extend their defense. Overall, we had balanced scoring from four of our players.”
Katleyn McAlister, who was the only Lady Cat scoring in double figures, led a balanced scoring attack as she led the team with 10 points. Hadley Turner led the team with nine rebounds with Ashanti Johnson having seven,
Alexis Taylor was the only Lady Rebel that scored in double figures as she scored a game-high of 15 points.
“The defense will always be our breadwinner,” Taylor said. “When you hold a team to 24 points, you’re supposed to be winning basketball games.”
“I thought Franklin-Simpson did a really good job of guarding the ball hard and getting us out of rhythm,” Lady Rebels’ head coach Nick Suttle said. “Going forward we will have to prepare more for the high-pressure man-to-man defense that Coach (Ashley)Taylor’s team plays.”
(0) comments
