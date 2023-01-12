The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats picked up their first win in the 13th District as they defeated the Todd County Central Lady Rebels 44-24 last Friday night at the F-S Gym. The Lady Cats have won 14 consecutive games against 13th District opponents.

“I thought we came out and played well enough to win,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We weren’t crisp and clean on things. We had a long week off and we looked a little stagnant on things. We weren’t as clean as I would like for us to look. Defensively, we did our job and offensively, our shooters made shots but I want to see more movement.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.