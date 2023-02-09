The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats used a 26-9 run in the 2nd Half with Jasmine Savage burying a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left for the 45-42 come from behind victory over the Russellville Lady Panthers.

The Lady Cats improve to 4-0 in the 13th District and extend their district wins streak to now 17 games.

