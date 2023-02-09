The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats used a 26-9 run in the 2nd Half with Jasmine Savage burying a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left for the 45-42 come from behind victory over the Russellville Lady Panthers.
The Lady Cats improve to 4-0 in the 13th District and extend their district wins streak to now 17 games.
“We’re creatures of habits and our team is built that way but Russellville didn’t go to school today either so there’s no excuse to be made there either,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylkor said. “You have to play with the cards that are dealt to you. We didn’t have school today and I am glad that we got to play this game today. You have to come out and be ready to play.”
Two ties occurred in the 1st Quarter as Katelyn McAlister made the first of her four 3-pointers in the game. Naja Nolan scored the opening basket of the game with Kloie Smith scoring two points as well. Lareesha Caethorne led the Lady Panthers with four points with Hordin Morris scoring three points from the free throw line as the game was tied 7-7 at the end of the first.
Russellville scored nine straight points to open the 2nd Quarter for a nine-point lead. Partinger ended the run with a basket as she scored four points in the quarter for tghe Lady Cats with McAlister knocking down another 3-pointer. Jaeda Poindexter dropped two 3-pointers with Cawthorne also adding six points as Franklin-Simpson trailed 23-16 at halftime.
The Lady Cats found themselves down by as much as 13 points, 33-20 in the 3rd Quarter as Poindexter, who connected on another 3-pointer, scored five points. Then Franklin-Simpson started to rally as their defense finally started to create some havoc for Russellville. Lyniah Brown’s steal and basket along with McAlister’s third 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the quarter put them down 33-25 at the end of three.
The Lady Cats fed off the momentum at the end of the 3rd Quarter. by opening the 4th Quarter with 02 unanswered with Partinger’s four points along with two points each from: Lyniah Brown, Ashanti Johnson and Smith. McAlister knocked down a 3-pointer as they led 40-37 Jasmine Savage scored the final five points as her short bank shot extended their lead to three, 42-39/ Jordin Morris tied the game for Russellville at 42-42 but Savage’s 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left gave Franklin-Simpson the dramatic come from behind 45-42 victory.
Savage’s last second heroics comes a year and a week to the day when she pulled off the same feat at the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots.
“In the play, I was supposed to be standing on the block and gp through the screen and shoot it,” Jasmine Savage said. “That was my job and I was zoned in on that. I wanted to calm my nerves so I just went out there and shot it like I always do. I knew it was going in after I shot it. I felt it.”
“It was not the same play that we drew up for Jasmine (Savage) that we did last year at Allen County-Scottsville. It was similar though but I am proud of her,” Taylor said. “She prepares for this and you don’t realize how much time she spends in the gym getting shots up and working on her game. What I am really proud of the most is our execution. Our point guard goes down and we’re still able to execute down the stretch is a big deal. I am really proud of the team.”
Katelyn McAlister led the Lady Cats with a game high of 12 points with Malyea Partinger scoring 10. Kloie Smith led the team with seven rebounds with Partinger grabbing five and Vanessa Ray having four.
“I am very proud of us for getting the win,” Naja Nolan said. “It took us a while but we still pulled it off and that’s all that matters right now. I think we walked on the court thinking we already had it won and that’s not what it is now. Everybody wants to beat us and so we have to come out and be ready.”
Lsreesha Cawthorne led the Lady panthers also with a game high of 12 points with Jaeda Poindexter scoring 11 points and Jordin Morris adding 10.
The Lady Cats will play their final home game of the regular season next Thursday night against the Glasgow Lady Scotties for Senior Night. Tip-off time is scheduled to start by 6 p.m. followed by the Senior Night festivities and the boys’ game.
