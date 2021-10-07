Franklin-Simpson girls’ soccer team played their final two 13th District road matches of the season. The matches came late in the season due to cancellations and rescheduling conflicts.
Todd County Central 4
Franklin-Simpson 0
Franklin-Simpson played mostly on their heels, on the defensive end and couldn’t generate much offense in their loss to Todd County Central.
The Lady Cats only managed three shots on goal on Lady Rebels’ goalkeeper Samantha Case. Sophomore Lady Cats’ goalkeeper Jayden Spears had 13 saves in 17 shots faced.
Todd County Central scored their first goal on a penalty kick by sophomore Darby Delph for a 1-0 lead. In the 2nd Half, senior Itzel Salazar scored two goals with one from sophomore Melanie Chamberlaine and two assists from junior Madison Henderson for the 4-0 victory.
Russellville 3
Franklin-Simpson 1
With the Lady Cats training 1-0 in the 2nd Half, a hand ball was called in the Lady Panthers’ zone which resulted in a penalty kick. Senior Kaydin Alexander took the PK and kicked it to the left past junior goalkeeper Aliyah Kennedy that tied the match at 1-1. After that, Russellville managed to score two goals to get the 3-1 district win.
Franklin-Simpson sophomore goalkeeper Jayden Spears saved 11 of 14 shots while Kennedy stopped five of the six shots she faced.
Lady Panthers’ seniors Emily Stapleton scored two goals and Ashlyne Dowlen scored the other. Sophomore Madison Penrod along with Stapleton each had an assist.
The Lady Cats will compete against the Logan County Lady Cougars in the opening round of the 13th District Girls’ Soccer Tournament hosted by Russellville High School.
