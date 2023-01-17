The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats were eliminated from the Kentucky Class 2-A Girls’ State Basketball Tournament with a 57-32 loss to the Mercer County Lady Titans last Friday morning at the Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro. Mercer County was one of four teams in the tournament that has played in the 2-A state tournament all four years of its existence.

“We are very appreciative,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We know how much hard work from so many people to put on an event like this. For a small 2-A school, we appreciate all the hard work for us to be here. We’re excited to come here and experience this and we had no idea playing in this atmosphere was like. Wish we could have put on a better show today but we are very appreciative of the experience.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.