The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats were eliminated from the Kentucky Class 2-A Girls’ State Basketball Tournament with a 57-32 loss to the Mercer County Lady Titans last Friday morning at the Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro. Mercer County was one of four teams in the tournament that has played in the 2-A state tournament all four years of its existence.
“We are very appreciative,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We know how much hard work from so many people to put on an event like this. For a small 2-A school, we appreciate all the hard work for us to be here. We’re excited to come here and experience this and we had no idea playing in this atmosphere was like. Wish we could have put on a better show today but we are very appreciative of the experience.”
“So glad to get to play in this tournament,” Ashanti Johnson said. “Being a senior along with Lee Lee (Partinger), Hadley (Turner) and Jakaya (Warfield), it was great that we were able to win our section and play today. It was great to see our fans and everybody here to support us. I hope I see our teams in the future play here every year.”
“To play in the opening game early in the morning, I thought the girls did a good job,” Lady Titans’ head coach Haley Spivey said. “We extended our lead in the 2nd Half by doing the things that were working for us and credit the girls for being ready and keeping the intensity up for the entire game.”
Malyea Partinger got the Lady Cats off to a great start as she made both of her shots and a pair of free throws to score six points. Lyniah Brown, who made a free throw, scored three points with Kloie Smith adding two. Anna Kate Drakeford and Teigh Yeast each scored four points for the Lady Titans as Franklin-Simpson trailed 13-11 at the end of one.
Three scoring sports occurred in the 2nd Quarter as Yeast scored four points as Mercer County opened the period scoring six unanswered for a 19-11 lead. The Lady Cats countered with five straight points of their own as Vanessa Ray and Smith each scored a bucket with Partinger adding a free throw that made the score 19-16. But the Lady Titans closed the 1st Half with another six unanswered points as Yeast, who buried a 3-pointer, scored four with Drakeford adding two as Franklin-Simpson trailed 25-16 at halftime.
If the Lady Cats were going to make a comeback, they would need to put a deep freeze on Mercer County’s offense as they made 10 of their 19 shots from the floor, shooting 52.6% and pick up the pace offensively as they made six of their 22 shots from the floor, shooting 27.3%.
Smith got going early in the 3rd Quarter as she scored four straight points for Franklin-Simpson that cut their deficit down to seven, at 27-20. But the Lady Titans responded with an 11-0 run with Peyton Boyd and Lindsey Jessie scoring four points and Yeast burying another 3-pointer. Partinger scored a basket towards the end of the quarter as the Lady Cats trailed 40-22 at the end of third.
Naja Nolan and Partinger scored back to back baskets to open the 4th Quarter that pulled the Lady Cats to within 14, 40-26. But Mercer County responded with a 3-pointer from Hope Lanham and a traditional three-point play from Yeast extended their lead to 20. Smith scored another basket that placed her in double figures in points for the first time this season. Ray scored the last four points for Franklin-Simpson as they were eliminated from the state tournament with a 57-32 loss to the Lady Titans.
“I don’t look at scoring lulls and we had them but I look at more at the defensive stops,” Taylor said. “If we have 32, they can’t have 57. We’re not going to be this great offensive scoring machine but everything we do starts on the defensive end. That’s where I am disappointed at today, our execution on the defensive end. We were playing against a set defense from everytime they were scoring as they were able to set their defense and we were not able to do that very much today.”
“When the season started, I thought our defense would be our weakness but we have made it our calling card,” Spivey said. “The girls have bought into it and we have held a lot of teams below their scoring average. I am proud of them for how disciplined they are on the defensive end and it gives us a better chance to win when we are playing that kind of defense.”
Malaya Partinger led the Lady Cats with a team high of 11 points with Kloie Smith scoring her career high of 10 points along with a team high of seven rebounds.
“Kloie (Smith) is a true freshman and she has started to figure it out,” Taylor said. “There are games where she looks really good and there are games where you can tell that she is a freshman. I was proud of how the way she stepped up on this stage. She took our criticism well and came in and did her job. Now she has to continue to build on that.”
The Lady Cats made nine of their 36 shots, shooting 25% for the game. They missed all 11 shots from the 3-point line and made six of their 14 shots from the free throw line.
Teigh Yeast scored a game high of 18 points for the Lady Titans with Lindsey Jessie scoring 14 points and Anna Kate Drakeford adding 10. Mercer County shot 55% from the floor as they made 22 of their 40 shots which include five of their 11 shots from the 3-point line and made eighth of their nine free throw attempts.
“Our ball movement is how we were able to score,” Lindsey Jessie said. “We have worked on that a lot. We are looking for the open shots more by taking our time and not letting teams rush us. Once we do that, we’re pretty good at getting to the rim especially Anna Kate (Drakeford) and Teigh (Yeast).”
“We played well together as a team,” Teigh Yeast said. “We ran our plays more efficiently and we came out really hyped to play. We had a lot of energy and we used the momentum from winning our sectional tournament to help us win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.