The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats played the Cane Ridge Ravens in each team’s final game of the Beech Christmas Tournament at Beech High School in Hendersonville, Tenn. last Wednesday afternoon.
The Wildcats’ tandem of Jalen Briscoe and Demarcus Hogan combined to score 47 of the team’s 66 points as they defeated the Ravens 66-52 to finish 2-1 in the tournament.
“The guys played hard against Cane Ridge,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We knew they would come out and compete and the guys played well. They did a good job of taking care of their bodies. If we can rebound the ball, we’re going to be a tough team to play.”
Three lead changes and a tie occurred in the 1st Quarter as Cane Ridge for a pair of 3-pointers from Kelvin Lusk and Jaiden Pugh. Gabe Jones buried a 3-pointer and DeMarcus Hogan’s four points gave the Wildcats the lead twice in the quarter and Jalen Briscoe scored a game high of seven points for a 14-11 lead at the end of the first,
The Wildcats maintained their lead in the 2nd Quarter as Briscoe and Hogan each knocked down a 3-pointer. Pugh kept the Ravens close as he also connected on a pair of 3-pointers but Briscoe and Hogan each scored seven points with Jones adding three points as they led 31-24 at halftime.
Franklin-Simpson opened the 2nd Half on a 12-2 run as Hogan and Jones sank a 3-pointer. Briscoe and Sam Mylor each also scored a bucket as they extended their lead to 43-26. Jakai Partingerva came off the bench and scored a bucket late in the 3rd Quarter as they led 48-37 at the end of three.
Franklin-Simpson kept the foot on the gas on Cane Ridge in the 4th Quarter as Briscoe, who scored on a traditional three-point play, had eight points and Hogan scored six points. Gavin Dickerson scored an easy bucket and KyMari Phillips closed the show with a basket in the final seconds as the Wildcats defeated the Ravens 66-52 to finish 5th overall in the tournament.
“Three games in three days is a lot of basketball,” Kamryn Ray said. “First day was rough. To lose that game the way we did. I thought at times we weren’t playing like a team. The next two, we put it all together and played like a team. It’s a week that we should have been in the championship game, trying to play to be 3-0.”
“I thought we bounced back from Monday’s loss,” Spencer said. “I am proud of how the way we competed. We just got to do a little better job of getting those boards (rebounds). The guy saying that we should’ve went 3-0 this week or competing for the tournament championship is exactly the way how I’m feeling. We felt like we gave a game away. It is what it is and we learn from it.“
Jalen Briscoe scored a game high of 25 points along with a team high of seven rebounds. DeMarcus Hogan also scored in double figures for Franklin-Simpson with 22 points.
“We are playing these games and these tournaments to prepare the guys for anything and what’s to come at us during the season,” Spencer said. “We planned on coming here to play against different styles of playing and this will help us coming up in the 2-A.”
The Wildcats will host the Franklin Bank and Trust Company’s Cats’ Classic at the F-S Gym. They will play the North Hardin Trojans on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.