In Saturday’s State Farm 4th Region Challenge showcase at Bowling Green High School, the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats defeated the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots 56-50.
“This was a gritty game and we needed to see if we have that “grit” and when we play Allen County-Scottsville, it is always this way and tonight was a dogfight,” Lady Cats head coach Ashley Taylor said. “With us being a young team and with only two players with more than a year of varsity experience, we really need to learn how to win. We need to play games that test us to learn how to win and I thought that we showed the “grit.” I want to play more games like that so that we can learn how to win with the game on the line.”
The Lady Cats got off to a slow start as they trailed by 10 points, 19-9 in the 1st Quarter. After the Lady Patriots’ bench received a technical foul, Franklin-Simpson closed the quarter on a 10-2 run to trail 21-19 at the end of the first as returning senior Alera Barbee scored 10 points with four points from freshman Vanessa Ray. sophomore Katelyn McAlister buried her first of four 3-pointers and junior Hadley Turner added two.
The Lady Cats’ depth and tempo of the game caught up to the Lady patriots as they did not shoot the ball well for the remainder of the game. McAlister dropped two more 3-pointers for six points with Barbee adding four as the game was tied 31-31 at halftime.
Franklin-Simpson relied on its defense in the 3rd Quarter as Ray scored six points off turnovers with McAlister draining her fourth 3-pointer of the game. Barbee along with junior Ashanti Johnson and freshman Lyniah Brown scored as well as they led 48-41 at the end of three.
The Lady Cats slowed down their offense but still applied the full court defensive pressure. The Lady Patriots had opportunities as Franklin-Simpson could not pull away but a traditional three-point play from Barbee and two late free throws from junior Le Le Partinger that iced the game for the 56-50 victory.
Barbee was selected as the State Farm Player of the Game as she led all scorers with a game high of 20 points.
“Although we started out slow, we played really hard. We kind of let them jump out on us but we slowed things down, regrouped and tightened up our defense,” Alera Barbee said. “Then we saw them getting tired and not playing as fast and that’s the time to really push at them and we did.”
Along with Barbee, McAlister and Ray also scored in double figures with 12 points each for Franklin-Simpson.
“We shot kind of lackadaisical in the 1st Quarter as we just traded baskets,” Taylor said. “Then we got into their legs, which is a staple of our defense. Our bench and rotation is a benefit for us and the speed of the game puts it in our favor.”
Freshman Aubree Naiser led Allen County-Scottsville with 16 points with junior Jaylee Covington adding 15 points and sophomore Jayleigh Steenburgen with 10.
The two teams will play each other again on Friday night at the F-S Gym as part of the opening round of the Class 2-A Tournament in a girls/boys varsity doubleheader.
Tip-off time is scheduled for 6 p.m. and WFKN Radio is scheduled to broadcast both games starting at around 5:50 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
