On Tuesday May 25th, Lady Cats senior Kaeleigh Tuck was selected to play for the West All-Stars in the Kentucky East/West All-Star Softball game at South Warren High School June 21-23.
Coaches from across the state made the selections for the All-Star teams. The All-Star series between the two sections of the Commonwealth has grown into one of the finest postseason events.
“This means a lot,” Kaeleigh Tuck said. “To represent Franklin-Simpson in an All-Star Game is special. To be selected by the coaches across the state is really special and I am grateful for the opportunity to play for the West All-Stars Team.”
As a catcher during the regular season, Tuck has a batting average of .415 with 51 hits for 14 doubles, four home runs and 33 RBI for 10 runs scored.
