Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ golf team finished 5th overall in the inaugural Class 2-A Boys’ State Golf Tournament in Owensboro last Monday.
The team shot a score of 328 with seniors Dalton Fiveash and Chase Wilson each tied for 9th along with three other players with a score of 76.
“Good to start even through the first 13 holes then had four bogeys and a par. The four hols stretch got me. After going through that, when I got to 18, I was glad it was over,” Dalton Fiveash said. “The course wasn’t hard, just different. Green speeds were fast on some and not so much on the others. Could have had a top five finish if it wasn”t for the bad finish.”
“I had it rolling in the beginning as I was one under par through five holes. I had a few birdie putts that did not go in which could have made my score lower,” Chase Wilson said. “I made a couple of bad club choices on the front with the wind and on the back nine, the wind picked up more. Made a few more mistakes on the back nine but I’ll take it with the way the course was playing with the wind. I was two over through 15 holes and just had two bad mistakes on 16 and 17 that cost me two strokes. I’ll take the top ten finish for now but got to do better with the region coming up.”
Senior Ben Banton fired a score of 84 with junior Connor Vincent shooting a score of 92 and a score of 96 from senior Logan Garner.
Matthew Troutman from Christian Academy Louisville won the individual title with a score of 69 and his team won the team title with a score of 293.
