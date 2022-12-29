Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats played a very seasoned Harpeth Hall Honey Bears basketball team in the semifinal round of the Beech Christmas Classic at Beech High School last Tuesday night in Hendersonville, Tenn.
The Honey Bears’ experience was the deciding factor as they were able to withstand the Lady Cats’ pressure to hold on for the 55-49 victory over Franklin-Simpson.
“It was a contrast of styles between the two teams. We’re that fast paced, up and down kind of team and they are super fundamental,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashely Taylor said. “They cut out of our pressure and was able to release and get to the basket. Harpeth Hill is a really good basketball team. It was a good game and I am very proud of our fight. We made too many errors defensively.”
The Lady Cats led early on as Lyniah Brown scored three straight points. But Brown’s field goal would be the only one made in the 1st Quarter as they were outscored 15-2 by the Honey Bears. Ava Krumwiede and Charlotte Myers each scored seven points as they led 18-4 at the end of the first.
“Can’t get off to a slow start like that against a team like this,” Taylor said. “It took all we had to get back into the game. May have gotten tired doing so and we were subbing like crazy throughout the game. When you are down that much and the game is stretched out so much, it makes it so much harder. I thought we gave up too many to only have four points scored.”
The Lady Cats depth and speed took a toll on the Honey Bears in the 2nd Quarter. They started to commit more turnovers and only three made field goals and they took advantage. Four points in a row was scored by Turner with Katelyn McAlister dropping a 3-pointer for a 9-1 run that cut their deficit in half to 19-13. Myers scored the Lady Bears’ first basket of the quarter as Naja Nolan and Malyea Partinger each scored a bucket as Franklin-Simpson trailed 25-18 at halftime.
The Lady Cats continued to speed up the tempo of the game where Harpeth Hall was under pressure. Franklin-Simpson opened the 3rd Quarter on an 8-2 run with Nolan leading the way with four points. Trailing 31-26, Brown and Turner scored four consecutive points and Vanesa Ray’s basket gave them their first lead of the game at 32-31. The Honey Bears responded as Myers’ basket tied the game at 33-33/. Liza Vertani’s basket gave Harpeth Hill the lead back and Krumwieded’s bucket as time expired put the Lady Cats down 37-33 at the end of three.
Harpeth Hall opened the 4th Quarter scoring 10 of the next 12 points as Bertani’s 3-[pointer and Anna Echils; traditional three-point play highlighted their run. Free throws from Partinger, Ray and Turner helped chip away at Franklin-Simpson’s deficit, which was down to nine. Then Jasmine Savage knocked down a 3-pointer down to six. Then back to back buckets from Brown and Partinger cut their deficit down to three 52-49. .The Lady Cats forced a turnover with an opportunity to cut their deficit down to one or tied the game but could not make that happen. Echols and McCall made free throws down the stretch and Harpeth Hall held on for a 55-49 over Franklin-Simpson.
“This is the kind of team we wanted to face here in this tournament,” Taylor said. “We want to play the fundamentally sound teams because to try to get to where we are going, that’s the teams we are going to see. We got to be able to pressure these kinds of teams and to be able to be solid once we get into the halfcourt. They read and react off of our defense. They really didn’t run many offensive plays.”
Lynaih Brown and Malyea Partinger each scored 11 points to lead the Lady Cats.
“Our girls fought hard,” Taylor said. “Can never question their effort. The mistakes we made were basketball mistakes. Not effort at all and as a basketball coach, you can live with that.”
Charlotte Myers led all scorers with a game high if 19 points with Ava Krumwieded adding 17 points for the Honey Bears.
“It was an ugly game but they did what they had to do for the win,” Honey Bears’ head coach Amy Josephson said. “We didn’t get to run very many plays tonight because of all the great defensive pressure Franklin-Simpson put on us but when we did, we executed. We were able to pick and roll, backdoor and cut to the basket but you have to be able to handle that pressure. That was a great game plan to speed us up and our girls handled it well. Give credit to the girls for mentally being tough in this game too as well.”
The Lady Cats play the Rossview Lady Hawks in the 3rd place game in the holiday tournament.
