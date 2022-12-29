Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats played a very seasoned Harpeth Hall Honey Bears basketball team in the semifinal round of the Beech Christmas Classic at Beech High School last Tuesday night in Hendersonville, Tenn.

The Honey Bears’ experience was the deciding factor as they were able to withstand the Lady Cats’ pressure to hold on for the 55-49 victory over Franklin-Simpson.

