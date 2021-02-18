In last Saturday’s “Clash of the Cats” at Edmonson County High School, the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ athleticism and defense was too much for the Edmonson County Lady Cats as they built a big lead in the 1st Half and never looked back in their 67-42 victory.

Franklin-Simpson, who has now won two games in a row by at least 22 points or more, improves to 8-5 overall for the season as Edmonson County’s overall record falls to 4-5 for the season.

“We have two seniors that have played a lot of minutes with a couple of seniors and a junior that have played . After that, we are a pretty young team,” Lady Cats head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We are working on teaching moments and the girls are trying to find their groove in what we are doing. These last two games have been evident of that.

Edmonson County took an early 5-4 lead with a 3-pointer from senior Katie Lindsey and junior Hallie Cassady’s basket. Franklin-Simpson delivered 3-point bombs with two from senior Kate Norwood and one from freshman Katelyn McAlister. Senior Alera Barbee and sophomore Hadley Turner each scored four points as Franklin-Simpson led 19-7 at the end of the first.

Franklin-Simpson’s defense locked down Edmonson county as they held them scoreless from 3:31 in the 1st Quarter to 2:24 in the 2nd Quarter, resulting in scoring 23 unanswered points in that time period. Norwood scored six points with Barbee adding four points and two points each from: Turner, senior Lauren Johnson and sophomore Le Le Partinger. Lindsey scored all seven points for Edmonson County in the 2nd Quarter as Franklin-Simpson led 37-14 at halftime.

“What Damyah (Hopson) and Ashanti (Johnson) are able to do on defense, it takes teams out of what they want to do,” Taylor said. “They were able to sit down and guard and they took (Katie) Lindsey, who is a really good ball player, out of what they normally want to do and could not get into their normal flow.”

Franklin-Simpson extended their lead to as high as 28 points as Barbee scored eight points with four points each from Norwood and Turner. Sophomore Ashanti Johnson scored a basket with senior Adeja Partinger and Le Le Partinger each making a free throw. Senior Shea VanMeter scored eight points with sophomore Lily Jane Vincent adding seven points as Franklin-Simpson led 57-34 at the end of three.

Norwood knocked down her third 3-pointer of the game in the 4th Quarter. Ashanti along with Lauren Johnson and Turner each scored two points with a free throw from Adeja Partinger. Lindsey scored six points for Edmonson County as Franklin-Simpson won the “Clash of the Cats” 67-42.

“We were a little tired from playing Russellville last night but we worked our way through it,” Adeja Partinger said.. “Coach Ashley (Taylor) said that this is a test. Go out there and play with confidence and we would be fine.”

“Even though we had a big lead, we were still working on things.We focused on ourselves the entire game,” Conleigh Wilson said. “We worked on things we’ve been doing at practice and we executed that the entire game.”

Kate Norwood scored a game high of 21 points with Alera Barbee scoring 16 points and Hadley Turner adding 14 points.

“Edmonson County switched defenses so it was kind of like picking your poison on how they wanted to guard us,” Taylor said. “When they were in zone defense, we were killing them in the post. When they were playing man to man, we were beating them off the dribble. When our two post players get going and we re making shots from the perimeter, we are a hard team to guard.”

Katie Lindsey led Edmonson County with 16 points with Shea VanMeter adding 10 points.

Franklin-Simpson plays at the South Warren Spartans on Saturday night in a girls/boys doubleheader beginning at 6:00 p.m. with the girls’ game and the boys’ game to follow.

1220 WFKN Franklin radio will broadcast both games starting at around 5:50 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.