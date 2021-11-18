Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ Varsity and Middle School Teams held their awards banquet at the Franklin-Simpson High School Cafeteria.
Both programs endured a grueling, long and tough season. As the season went on, both programs were playing at their best.
“The season was not our best in terms of a record, but it will be one to remember based on all the fun times we had,” Lady Cats head coach Alissa Williams said “With Maddie Alexander as an assistant coach, and the line up of girls we had on the team it was an awesome season in those terms.”
2021 LADY CATS AWARDSVARSITY
Defensive MVP: Kaydin Alexander
Offensive MVP: Lily Tyree
Most Improved: Roselyn Cabrera
Wildcat Award: Elsa Humphrey
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Defensive MVP: Bianca Morales
Offensive MVP: Addy McKinney
Most Improved: Sadie Blair
Wildcat Award: Cecilia Huggins
Team Spirit Award: Jacie Day
The varsity program will graduate five seniors: Kaudin Alexander, Katie Eversole, Elsa Humphrey, Aubrey Taylor and Anna Walker.
“As for the seniors, we had five of the best and we are sad to see them go,” Williams said. “Next season will not be the same without them. Each of them brought their own personality to the team, which made it more fun! We wish them the best of luck in their future; we know they will do great things! We love our seniors: Anna, Aubrey, Elsa, Katie, and Kaydin.”
