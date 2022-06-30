For the second year in a row, Nashville Super Speedway hosted NASCAR’s three premiere racing series this past weekend in Lebanon, Tenn.
Nashville Super Speedway started hosting NASCAR weekends away from Kentucky Motor Speedway, which hosted the series for 10 years in Sparta.
After a lightning and lengthy rain delay, Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, was able to once again master the 1.3 oval concrete track to win the Ally 400 for his second victory of the season. It’s his second win this season, both on concrete tracks — his first-ever win at Nashville SuperSpeedway and 15th of his career.
“I’m so proud of our team,” Elliott said. “We had a setback about halfway, but we were able to get the NAPA Chevy dialed back in and get back in the mix. It was a long day, a fun day. I’m so proud of our team. We’ve had a pretty rough month, month and a half. It’s just nice to get back going in the right direction. Getting a win is always huge. To do it in a really cool city like Nashville is even better. I’m looking forward to that guitar (trophy).”
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, won Stage One by leading the final 25 of the 90 laps. He took the lead from Denny Hamlin, driver of the number 11 Fed Ex Office Toyota, who was the race pole sitter, finished sixth and led the most laps with 114, led 65 laps in the stage.
Truex also won Stage Two. He led the first three laps then Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford who finished ninth, led three laps but then Truex took the lead back. Elliott suffered a long pit stop on Lap 120 and was 25th in the running order. Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford who finished third, led Lap 125 but Hamlin and Truex battled for the lead for the final 543 laps. With the lead changing hands three times between the two, Truex took the lead at Lap 171 and led the final 14 laps for the stage victory.
Once the hot temperatures subsided as dusk settled in, the final stage was an actual race as there were nine lead changes. Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 Pedigree Toyota, led twice for 54 laps. Elliott took the lead from him on Lap 245 in a sequence of pit stops. Busch was able to regain the lead on Lap 259 but Elliott took the lead from him once again on Lap 262. He had to survive a late caution to pull away from runner-up Kurt Busch, driver of the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota, to lead the final 38 laps for the victory.
Eliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet, finished fourth with Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Jockey Chevrolet. Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Menards/Duracell Ford, finished seventh with Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 DeWalt Toyota, finished eighth.and Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Apple Ford, rounded out the top 10.
Allgaier wins Tennessee Lottery 250
Justin Allgaier, driver of the No. 7 Hellman’s Chevrolet, dominated the Tennessee Lottery 250 by leading 134 of the 188 laps for the win and his 18th career victory in the NASCAR XFINITY Racing Series last Saturday afternoon.
Allgaier finished 10th at the end of Stages one and two but took the lead for good from A.J. Almandinger, who finished 16th and driver of the No. 2 Nutrien AG Solutions Chevrolet, on lap 1498.
