In their final 13th District regular season game, the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats used great defense to become the regular season district champions with a 51-23 victory over the Todd County Central Lady Rebels last Monday night in the original F-S Gym.
“This is a goal the girls had and they achieved it but we have bigger goals,: Lady Cats head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We will enjoy this tonight but now we have to get ready for the district tournament. We put ourselves in a good spot by winning tonight, we are the number one and now we move forward to a big week for us.”
The Lady Cats, who will be the top seed in this week’s 13th District Tournament hosted by Franklin-Simpson High School, are 5-1 in district play, 11-6 overall for the season. The Lady Rebels finish district play with a record of 7-12 overall and 2-4 in the district. The two teams will meet again in the opening round of the girls’ district tournament.
“Winning the district regular season title is great,” senior Alera Barbee said. “As a team, we worked extremely hard to get this far. We really, really want to win the district on our home floor. We’re going to work hard for it whether it is practice or in games. Hard work will not stop.”
The Lady Cats’ defense executed a shutout as they held the Lady Rebels scoreless in the 1st Quarter. Senior Kate Norwood and sophomore Hadley Turner each scored five points with two points each from Barbee and sophomore Hadley Turner for a 14-0 lead at the end of the first.
“The girls were looking to get a shutout in a quarter tonight as they got close against Monroe County on Homecoming,” Taylor said. “This is something that does not happen very often. You don’t think about that at the beginning of the game but as the quarter goes on and on, when we sit down and guard, we are pretty tough to beat.”
Todd County Central scored their first and only basket of the 1st Half with 6:55 left on a basket by senior Jayla Leavell. Norwood and freshman Katelyn McAlister each knocked down 3-pointers. Barbee and sophomores Ashanti Johnson and Le Le partinger each scored a basket as Franklin-Simpson led 28-4 at halftime.
Freshman Abby Williams made two 3-pointers to score all eight points for the Lady Rebels in the 3rd Quarter. Turner led the Lady Cats with four points with Norwood knocking down her second 3-pointer of the game and Barbee adding two as Franklin-Simpson led 37-12 at the end of three.
Five players scored for the Lady Cats in the final eight minutes with Turner scoring four and junior Damyah Hopson draining a 3-pointer. Barbee, Norwood and sophomore Conleigh Wilson each scored baskets as Franklin-Simpson won their first 13th District regular season title under Taylor and first since the 2016-2017 season with their 51-23 victory over Todd County Central.
“I’ve had two pretty big games in a row and this is the last part of the season. I had to pull through for my team, my seniors and the rest of my teammates,” Turner said. “So glad we got the shutout in the 1st Quarter. Me and Alera (Barbee) messed that up so we had to come out and get that shutout tonight.”
Turner led all scorers with a game high of 15 points with Kate Norwood adding 13 points for the Lady Cats. No players scored in double figures for the Lady Rebels but they were led in scoring by Abby Williams with nine points.
“Winning the regular season district championship is a goal of ours,” Kate Norwood said. “Now, we have to work even harder and be ready for whatever is coming. The goal now is to win the district tournament on our home floor and I’ve been thinking about that a lot lately. I was talking to Hadley about how it is really cool to be on our home floor for my senior year and it would be cool to bring home the district title.”
The 13th District Basketball Tournament is currently being played at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court. The boys’ championship game is Thursday night at 7 p.m and the girls’ championship game is on Friday night at 7 p.m.
1220 WFKN Franklin radio will broadcast any games involving Franklin-Simpson in postseason play and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and clicking on the WFKN Link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN sports tab and press the play button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.