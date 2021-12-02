Jamarion Sharp became the third player in WKU basketball program history to record a triple double in the Hilltoppers’ 88-62 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs last Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Sharp scored 10 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked 10 shots that placed him in the exclusive category along with Orlando Mendez-Valdez and Darius Thompson as players that scored triple doubles.
“Honestly, it felt great because I knew this was my first time starting so I knew I had to bring energy,” Jamarion Sharp said. “Since I brought energy, I spread it everywhere and it just kept going on up from there.”
In the 1st Half, Alabama A&M led early in the first 1:10 of the game but WKU got going and led by as much as 25 points. The Hilltoppers scored 18 points in the paint, 15 fast break points with 14 points coming off the bench.
WKU made eight of their 11 shots from the 3-point line with Luke Frampton knocking down three with two each from Sherman Brashear and Camron Justice and one from Jairus Hamilton. They shot 69.2% from the floor in the half, making 18 of their 26 shots with Hamilton scoring 13 points with Frampton adding 10 for a 47-25 lead at halftime.
The Hilltoppers pushed their lead to as high as 26 points with 17:35 remaining as they led for nearly 37 minutes of the game. They continued to dominate in the paint with 20 more points along with 11 fast break points and 22 more points coming off the bench for the 88-62 victory.
“I thought we carried our practices the last two days, togetherness, and that game, and I saw that,” Hilltoppers’ head coach Rick Stansbury said. “I saw those guys come off the bench, Cozart, Cam Justice, I said is a huge factor, and Sherm, all of those guys came in and added to. We need that. The big man (Sharp) was a factor, look at those stats and you can tell he is a factor, in a lot of ways. Good team win, it was a good team win, something we keep building on. We just have to keep finding ways to keep getting better.”
Five players scored in double figures for WKU. Along with Sharp’s 10 points, Brashear, who came off the bench, led the team with 18 points with Hamilton adding 15, Frampton with 12 and Amdreson’s 11. For the game, they shot 56% from the floor by connecting on 33 of their 59 shots including making 12 of their 25 shots from the 3-point line., From the free throw line, they made 10 of their 14 attempts, shooting 71%.
“Well, I got a lot of open looks and the coaching staff, and my teammates put a lot of confidence in me shooting the rock,” Sherman Brashear said. “So, when you have that behind you it’s real easy to go out there and play comfortable and hit a shot.”
Bulldogs’ junior Garrett Hicks led all scorers with 21 points with junior Kalen Johnson adding 10. As a team, they made 25 of their 75 shots from the floor, shooting 33% including making six of their 22 shots from the 3-point line. They shot 86% from the free throw line, making six of their seven attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.