Sophomore goalkeeper Jayden Spears recorded her first shutout of the season as the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ soccer team defeated the Grayson County Lady Cougars 2-0 for their second straight shutout of the season.
“I am so proud of us as a team tonight,” Jayden Spears said. “We really stepped up and showed everyone our true talent. Even though we were short some players tonight, we still pushed through and played one of the best games of the season.”
“Defense was able to hold them really well,” Lady Cats head coach Alissa Williams said. “There were some great plays that happened and developed from the back which is something we have been working on. “
Sophomore Kennedi Alexander scored the first goal of the match with assists from senior Elsa Humphrey and freshman Maddie Slate for a 1-0 lead. Then Slate added a second goal in the match as the defense was able to preserve the lead by keeping the ball on the Lady Cats’ side of the field throughout most of the game for the victory.
“Scoring the first goal tonight was a real adrenaline rush for me because I have been trying my hardest all season to set up and make a goal, and tonight when I did I was just happy and really excited. I recently scored two goals in last Saturday’s game, but this one was more exciting, there was just a different feeling,” Kennedi Alexander said. “Counting this game, we now have had two shutouts of the season, and defense plays a major role in that. I myself can really see an improvement from the beginning of the season to now. Defense is covering for each other and getting the ball to our offense so we can set up and score, which really sets us up for that “W”.”
The Lady Cats played the Todd County Central Lady Rebels on Tuesday night and will play their final 13th District match of the season at the Russellville Lady Panthers on Thursday night scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
“I feel confident that the Todd County Central and Russellville games are going to go great,” Alexander said. “This team will have a major chance at winning if we keep our energy up and play the game we love while having fun.”
