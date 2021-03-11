Franklin-Simpson High School junior Jalen Briscoe and senior Zoe Graves were crowned as 2021 Wildcat Basketball Homecoming King and Queen on Friday night as part of 2021 Basketball Homecoming.
The Homecoming court consisted of from the senior class: Kaysten Thomas, who was escorted by Kadyn Lowe, and Isaac Marshall, who escorted Graves.
From the junior class: Damyah Hopson, who was escorted by Briscoe, and Shelby Caudill, who was escorted by Luke Richardson.
From the sophomore class: Makenna Delk, who was escorted by Sam Mylor, and Malyea Partinger, who was escorted by K.J. Hardesty.
And from the freshman class: Cassadee Cummings, who was escorted by Mathias Dickerson and Charlotte Vaughn, who was escorted by Noah Smith.
Junior Taylor Harvey, the 2020 Franklin-Simpson High School Basketball Homecoming Queen, crowned both Briscoe and Graves.
