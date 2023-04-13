The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Dance Team celebrated their season at their season ending banquet.
The team had another amazing season as they performed great routines at home basketball and football games.
They also competed extremely well in competitions. They finished 4th in hip hop and pom small divisions at regionals and at state they finished 9th overall against all teams in the hip hop division and finished 15th in the pom division overall against all teams.
Plus they also competed in the DTU (Dance Team Union) nationals competition in Orlando, Fla. The team competed against the best high school dance teams from around the United States. They were 0.47 points away from qualifying for the finals in the small varsity pom division semifinal round and 1.73 points away from qualifying for the finals in the small varsity hip hop division semifinal round.
“It was a great season,” Wildcats’ Dance Team head coach Lauren Hall said. “The team did so well at every competition and every game! We all as coaches are so proud of them!”
The team is looking to make a bigger impact for next season as they will be holding tryouts. Tryouts for the 2023-2024 Wildcats’ Dance Team will take place all next week. Practices will take place Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at West Campus with the actual tryout on Friday at the F-S gym.
Hall along with assistant coach Jessi Profitt We are excited to see all the talent that will be displayed at tryouts.
Wildcats’ Dance Team consisted of seniors Makenna Delk and Brea Farmer; juniors: Kennedi Alexander, Leah Gardner, Noah Smith, Charlotte Vaughn and Ella Watwood; sophomores Macey Cook and Grace Fairman and freshmen: Alivia Antle, Ali Cruz, and Addison Vice.
FSHS DANCE TEAM AWARDS
FSHS Spirit of Dance: Makenna Delk
110% Effort Award: Charlotte Vaughn
Best Hip-Hop Performance: Leah Gardner
Best Pom Performance: Noah Smith
DTU Dancer of the Year: Kennedi Alexander
Leadership Award: Brea Farmer
Most Improved: Alivia Antle
