The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team won two big road games with a win over the Butler County Bears from the 3rd Region and the Greenwood Gators from the 14th District.
Franklin-Simpson 5 Butler County 3Junior Luke Richardson was the winning pitcher. He threw four innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out seven and walked four batters. Senior Dawson Owens picked up the save as he pitched the seventh inning and struck out all three batters.
Sophomore Isaac Callis, courtesy runner for Richardson, advanced to second on a single by junior Justin Jones and to third on a groundout by senior Jake Konow. He scored on a passed ball for a Wildcats’ 1-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning.
In the top of the 3rd, Richardson hit a two RBI double that scored seniors Cole Wix and Dalton Fiveash. Jones hit a RBI single that scored Richardson from third, making the score 4-0.
The Bears scored three runs in the button of the 4th and 6th innings that made it a one run game. But Franklin-Simpson manufactured an insurance run in the top of the 7th as Owens came in at the bottom of the inning to close the game out for the 5-3 victory.
Luke Richardson led the team with two RBI with Cole Wix having three hits.
Franklin-Simpson 14 Greenwood 10The Wildcats laid out 16 hits and scored five runs in the top of the 1st and 5th innings to defeat the Gators.
Franklin-Simpson scored five runs with no outs in the top of the 1st with a RBU single from Fiveash, a three RBI double by senior Jake Konow and a RBI double by junior Padon Vaughn for six straight hits to start the game for a 5-0 lead.
With two on and no outs and the Wildcats leading 5-2 in the top of the 4th, Richardson hit a three run home run to center field, his first of his varsity career, that made the score 8-2.
“I’ve been seeing the ball well lately. Feeling good at the plate and having fun up there,” Like Richardson said. “The pitch was right there for me and I put a good swing on it. I didn’t know if it was going to go over the fence but when I wa almost at second base, I saw it go over for sure,”
A RBI double from Owens along with a two RBI double from Richardson and Vaughn gave Franklin-Simpson five more runs on five hits in the top of the 5th for a 13-4 lead.
Greenwood added six runs on two hits in the bottom half of the 5th that cut their deficit down to three, 13-10 but the Wildcats added another run in the top of the 6th with bases loaded and junior Ben Banton scoring a run on a fielder’s choice play that made the score 14-10.
Owens came in the 6th and closed out the game by striking out all six batters he faced on the mound to preserve the victory.
“I like coming in to close some games,” Dawson Owens said. “It was a good challenge when Greenwood came back and made it a close ball game but I was able to help the team and close it out. Just want to throw strikes like the coaches say. The defense will make plays behind you but I struck out every batter I faced. That doesn’t happen all of the time. Felt good to get six strikeouts for six batters.”
Luke Richardson led the team with five RBI plus three hits each from himself, Dawson Owens and Padon Vaughn and three runs scored from Richardson and Dalton Fiveash.
“The guys swung the bats really well tonight. One through nine had some really big hits,” Wildcats head coach Matt Wilhite said. “We still need to do a better job on the mound. We can’t walk eight batters and expect to win games. We’re going to have to do a better job because we are going to use everybody in the postseason. Right now, a win is a win and I’ll take it but I am very proud.”
