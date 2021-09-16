Franklin-Simpson Wildcats girls’ soccer team lost their 13th District match against the Logan County Lady Cougars 7-0 last Tuesday night at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
Sophomore goalkeeper Jayden Spears saved 20 of 25 shots she faced with freshman goalkeeper Maddie Slate saving six of the eight shots she faced.
The team couldn’t generate much offense as Lady Cougars’ senior goalkeeper Brady Aslup saved her two shots she faced on goal. Lady Cougars’ seniors Kadyn Costello scored a hat trick of goals with Campbell Hamilton scoring two goals.
The team competed this past weekend at Hart County High ASchool in the Battle of the Bridges. They were shutout 4-0 in both of their matches to the Taylor County Lady Cardinals last Friday night and the Hart County Lady Raiders last Saturday night.
Franklin-Simpson will celebrate Senior Night on Saturday against the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. with ceremonies starting at around 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.