The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team closed out their regular season by splitting a pair of games with teams from the 4th Region, the South Warren Spartans from the 14th District and the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots from the 15th District.
South Warren 11 Franklin-Simpson 6The Spartans were held to six hits but seven errors by the Wildcats led them to scoring seven unearned runs for the victory.
Trailing 1-0, Franklin-Simpson took the lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning as with bases loaded and one out, back to back RBI singles by senior Jake Konow and junior Padon Vaughn scored seniors Dalton Fiveash and Cole Wix for a 2-1 lead.
South Warren took the lead in the top of the 5th with an error, a passed ball and a two RBI double that made the score 5-2. They added another run in the top of the 6th with a RBI sacrifice fly followed by four errors and a RBI sacrifice fly for five runs in the top of the 7th for an 11-2 lead.
The Wildcats rallied in the bottom of the 7th as with bases loaded, senior Dawson Owens hit an RBI single that scored Konow and a RBI sacrifice fly by Wix scored sophomore Connor Vincent. With two outs, a fielding error scored Garrett Sadler and junior Luke Richardson hit a RBI single that scored Owens. The rally came to an end on a ground out that made the final score 11-6.
Franklin-Simpson 9 Allen County-Scottsville 7
The Wildcats overcame a five run deficit in the late innings to come away with the victory over the Patriots in both teams’ regular season finale last Thursday in Scottsville.
Junior Taylor Lowhorn was the winning pitcher as he pitched four innings allowing four runs, three of them earned, on three hits while striking out three and issuing three walks.
Franklin-Simpson took the early 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st with a RBI double by Wix that scored Owens and a RBI single by Richardson that scored Wix.
But one run in the bottom of the 2nd and two runs in the bottom of the 3rd, 4th and 5th innings gave the patriots a 7-2 lead.
The Wildcats rallied in the top of the 6th as with bases loaded and one out, Owens was hit by a pitch that scored freshman John West, pinch runner for Konow. Wix followed with a two RBI double that scored senior Skyler Martinez and junior Ben Banton. With bases loaded and two outs, Vaighn drew a RBI walk that scored Owens that made the score 7-6.
Franklin-Simpson continued to find a way to score more runs in the top of the 7th. After three consecutive walks with one out, Wix’s RBI sacrifice fly scored freshman Hayden Satterly that tied the game at 7-7. With two outs, Fiveash reached base on a fielding error that scored Martinex and Banton for the game winning runs as they completed the comeback for the 9-7 victory.
