Winning a district championship is always special but when both teams can win the boys and girls’ district championship on their home floor, it makes winning even sweeter.
For the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats basketball teams, they achieved that feat this past week. Just like they did in 2017, both teams defeated the Russellville Panthers in the 13th District Tournament championship games.
“We’ve been here in this game a few times and tonight, we got over the hump,” Wildcats head coach Dee Spencer said. “This was a tough season to get through but got to give the guys credit. We maintained our focus the best they could and did everything we asked of them. It’s tough to finish district play undefeated especially in a time like this. Can’t say enough about these guys. They worked their tail off to get to this point. Super proud of them.”
Wildcats achieve Spencer’s proclamation
Ten months ago when Frank Cardwell Court was renovated in the F-S Gym, Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer’s vision was for both teams to win district tournament championships on their new home floor. His vision was achieved as both teams were able to lift the trophy and cut the nets down on their home floor.
“This is exactly what I wanted,” Spencer said. “It is amazing to win a district title but to do it on your home floor in front of your fans makes it even better. It’s a moment that we can all celebrate together and it happened on our home floor. Happy for the guys and for everyone involved.”
Boys’ Championship
F-S 73
Russellville 62
Wildcats’ senior Andreyas Miller scored a team high of 27 points with sophomores DeMarcus Hogan and Gabe Jones coming off the bench each scoring 13 points led Franklin-Simpson to their first district championship since 2017
“DeMarcus (Hogan) has been playing well lately. What he does on the floor, we expect that from him,” Wildcats head coach Dee Spencer said. “For Gabe (Jones), it’s been just a matter of time. I told him the day before the game that you will make some threes and he sure did. Very happy he was able to make some shots for us and got his confidence going.”
“This has been a long time coming but this was the plan at the beginning of the season,” Kadyn Lowe said. “We wanted to accomplish this for sure and we got it. But we ain’t done. We got something to prove in the region. Got to win the first game and get to Western and try to win that one.”
“This feels great,” Isaac Marshall said. “It took four years to get to his point but to be a district champion my senior year, it’s great. We should have won two or three of these but we got this one here in our house.”
Five ties with four lead changes occurred in the game as the Wildcats took their first lead of the game 14-11 on Miller’s 3-pointer late in the 1st Quarter. They maintained their lead for the majority of the 1st Half with 14 points from Miller and Jones knocking down three 3-pointers for a 33-29 halftime lead.
The Panthers took the lead early in the 3rd Quarter but it was short lived as senior Kyjuan Stutzman’s 3-pointer gave Franklin-Simpson the lead back, 38-36.
“They (Russellville) came out and played hard,” Kyjuan Stutzman said. “They didn’t want to give up. They wanted the ‘ship but we played harder. We had to come out and do whatever it takes to get the “W” and we did that. We’re the district champs”
Thry were able to extend their lead to six in the 4th Quarter but Russellville senior Jaquis Todd, who scored a game high of 29 points, made his fifth 3-pointer of the game, got them toi within two, 64-62. But the Wildcats made nine out of 10 free throws down the stretch to pull away for the district championship victory and finish undefeated in all eight games in district play.
“I’ve been in this championship game for all four years and I had to come out this year with the trophy,” Andreyas Miller said. “We came out focused, ready to play and be all on the same page just to make sure we get the “W” and host the first game in the region. Winning all eight ditrict games shows that we took care of business and got the job done.”
“We came out tonight and finished the district off with lots of energy and focused,” Marlon Sims said. “Russellville played a good game, better than the two times we played them before but we got it done.”
The Wildcats host the Barren County Trojans in the opening round of the 4th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament. 1220 WFKN Franklin radio will broadcast all games featuring Franklin-Simpson during the postseason.
Lady Cats win first district title for Taylor
Heading into the season, Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said that her team would be the hardest working team and wanted to bring excitement to the culture by winning championships. Franklin-Simpson has done both as they were able to win her first 13th District Tournament championship for Taylor and her coaching staff in their first year.
“This is what the girls wanted and it showed tonight,” Lady Cats head coach Ashley Taylor said. “They were locked in from beginning to end. It is amazing to win the district title on your home floor but this one will hold a special place for me and the coaching staff. It’s our first year as head coaches and our first district title. Winning one will always be special but your first will always hold a special place.”
Girls’ Championship
F-S 53
Russellville 32
The Lady Cats played their best game of the season as they forced the Lady Panthers into committing turnovers that led to a near perfect shooting display in the 1st Half as they suffocated Russellville for the 13th District Tournament championship.
“I was nervous about tonight’s game but I guess it didn’t show,” Alkera Barbee said. “We put in the work on Wednesday and Thursday and we have worked hard all season. This feels good and after the last couple of seasons, I didn’t know if I would ever be able to win the district but we worked hard all season for this and I am so proud.”
“We worked really hard for this,” Kate Norwood said. “Our goal was to make it to the region. After that was to go win a district championship and tonight, we came out here and went to work.
Leading 17-11 at the beginning of the 2nd Quarter, junior Damyah Hopson’s 3-pointer brought energy and excitement to the Lady Cats and the crowd. Sophomore Le Le Partinger also knocked down a 3-pointer as she scored seven points in the quarter as they extended their lead to 35-18 at the end of the 1st half.
Franklin-Simpson’s defense continued to stifle Russellville offensively as senior Alera Barbee scored a game high of 14 points with Partinger pouring in 13 points with senior Kate Norwood adding 11 points and Hadley Turner with 10 as the Lady Cats defeated the Lady Panthers.
“This feels really good to have won this tonight,” Lauren Johnson said. “Lady Cats haven’t won this since I was in the eighth grade. So it feels good to finally take back what is ours. Great to hold this trophy, cut a piece of the nets in my last year.”
“This is really great,” Adeja Partinger said. “It is great because this was an unusual season. We had to have a lot of responsibility and watch where we went and who we were around. Just had to be safe in dealing with the coronavirus so that we can have a season.”
“We have grown so much from the beginning of the season,” Conleigh Wilson said. “I love how we really are a family. We know how to hype each other up, be supportive of each other. This was a fun game tonight. The coaches told us not to be nervous. We have family, friends and all of us to support each other so it should be a fun game so go enjoy it.”
Sophomore Amiyah Collier led Russellville with 11 points as she was the only Lady Panther that scored in double figures.
The Lady Cats will host the Glasgow Lady Scotties on Thursday night at the F-S Gym at 7 p.m. in the opening round game of the 4th Region Tournament.
1220 WFKN Franklin radio will broadcast the game starting at around 6:45 p.m. The game will be streamed on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.