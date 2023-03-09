The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats, the 13th District Tournament runner-ups, saw their season come to an end in the opening round game of the 4th Region Basketball Tournament with a 73-28 loss to the Warren Central Dragons, the 14th District Tournament champions and the number one team in the state.
The Wildcats headed into the game shorthanded as Mathias Dickerson, who received two technical fouls in the 13th District Championship game, and DeMarcus Hogan, who had a major off-the-court issue, were not eligible to play in this game.
“We were short a couple of guys so we wanted to shorten the game and get into the 4th Quarter,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “Being short our second leading scorer and another main guy to our plan was tough and obviously, we couldn’t do that. Guys have to learn to make better decisions.”
Gabe Jones scored the first basket of the game for the Wildcats with Jalen Briscoe scoring four points. Franklin-Simpson spread out on the floor and tried to use the clock and methodically run their offense but to no avail as the Dragons’ pressure defense made them speed up the tempo of the game. Chappelle Whitney scored six points with Damarian Walkup adding five as the Wildcats, who went the final 4:09 without a made field goal, trailed 18-6 at the end of the first.
“We talked about forcing the tempo,” Dragons’ head coach William Unseld said. “We want to play fast. I think Franklin-Simpson’s first possession went over a minute to a minute and a half as they made 15 passes. We’re not going to watch that so we changed some things to speed up the tempo. We had to start scoring to get into our pressure defense. We created some havoc to force some turnovers and scored some points which is what we wanted to do.”
Franklin-Simpson’s drought continued as they made only one field goal, a 3-pointer from O.J. Gamble, with 52 seconds left in the 1st Half. Briscoe’s two free throws ended a 16-0 tun by Warren Central. Walkup had a huge 2nd Quarter with 12 points, 17 for the 1st Half as the Wildcats trailed 37-11 at halftime.
Franklin-Simpson made three of their 13 shots from the floor, shooting 23.3%. They made one of their three shoes from the 3-point line and made all four of their free throws.
Warren Central shot 51.3%, making 6 of their 31 shots from the floor including making three of their 11 shots from three 3-point line. The Dragons made two of their three shots from the free-throw line.
The Wildcats had their best quarter of the game as they made five of their 10 shots from the floor including one of their three shots from the 3-point line. Jones scored six points and Briscoe scored eight including a 3-pointer at the buzzer Whitney scored eight points for the Dragons with Kade Unseld dropping his second 3-pointer of the game asvFranklin-Simpson trailed 52-25 at the end of three.
Jakai Partinger made the only field goal for the Wildcats as they made one of their 11 shots. Izayiah Villafuerte led Warren Central with five points along with 3-pointers from Cade Hammer and Unseld, who connected on his third of the game, as Franklin-Simpson’s season came to an end as they were eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the 4th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament by the Dragons, 73-28.
“That’s why they are 30 and 1. They’re good defensively with several guys that can score. That makes it hard on teams.”
“Pretty good game for the most part,” Unseld said. “We had an ugly 3rd Quarter so that is something to get on them about at practice. We were off for a few days so I was proud of them. We shared the ball. Didn’t have a great shooting night but I was tickled with what I saw.”
Franklin-Simpson shot 27.6% for the game, making eight of their 29 shots which includes making two of their 10 shots from the 3-point line. They got to the free throw line on six occasions, making four of them to shoot 66.7%.
Jalen Briscoe led the Wildcats with 15 points and four rebounds with Gabe Jones adding six in the final game of their high school career. Seniors Nolan Martin and Sam Mylor also played the final game of their high school career
“I have been blessed to have some good boys on and off the court,” Spencer said. “They are role models and have done everything I have asked most of the time. They’re good people and I love surrounding myself with good people and that makes everything fun. I’ve been hard on them and that’s part of it and I love them.”.
Warren Central made 30 of their 59 shots from the floor to shoot 50.9% which includes making six of their 19 shots from the 3-point line. They shot 70% from the free-throw line, making seven of their 10 attempts.
Damarian Walkup led all scorers with a game-high of 19 points with Chapelle Whitney scoring 16 points and Izayiah Villafuerte adding 12.
The Wildcats finish their season with an overall record of 17-10.
