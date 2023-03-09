The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats, the 13th District Tournament runner-ups, saw their season come to an end in the opening round game of the 4th Region Basketball Tournament with a 73-28 loss to the Warren Central Dragons, the 14th District Tournament champions and the number one team in the state.

The Wildcats headed into the game shorthanded as Mathias Dickerson, who received two technical fouls in the 13th District Championship game, and DeMarcus Hogan, who had a major off-the-court issue, were not eligible to play in this game.

