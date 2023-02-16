The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats wrapped up the 2023 Basketball Homecoming edition with a 52-31 victory over the Logan County Cougars last Friday night at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court.

“Homecoming is not an easy night to play on,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. ”You’re out of sorts. There’s more emotion with all the people and being able to focus back in after the homecoming ceremony, it’s a different night. I thought that they handled all the different stages that led up to this game, I thought my girls handled it well.”

