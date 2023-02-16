The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats wrapped up the 2023 Basketball Homecoming edition with a 52-31 victory over the Logan County Cougars last Friday night at the F-S Gym on Frank Cardwell Court.
“Homecoming is not an easy night to play on,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. ”You’re out of sorts. There’s more emotion with all the people and being able to focus back in after the homecoming ceremony, it’s a different night. I thought that they handled all the different stages that led up to this game, I thought my girls handled it well.”
The Lady Cats’ took the lead for good as Jasmine Savage connected on two 3-pointers for six points. Kloie Smith scored three points with Vanessa Ray adding two points as they led 11-7 at the end of the first.
Franklin-Simpson amped up the defensive pressure as they held the Lady Cougars to three points in the period. Karelyn McAlister opened and closed the 2nd Quarter with 3-point baskets with Smith scoring three more points and four other players each scoring two points for a 29-10 lead at halftime.
The Lady Cats extended their lead to as high as 26 points, 40-14 as Savage dropped her third 3-pointer of the game and Smith also scored three. Ray scored a team-high of four points with Lyniah Brown, Malaya Partinget, and Jayden Spears each adding a bucket for a 44-23 lead at the end of three.
Driving through the defense is my job,” Vanessa Ray said. “I can take the short shot or look for my open teammate on the court.”
Brown led Franklin-Simpson with three points in the 4th Quarter with Partinger adding a basket. Sa’Nya Downey added a basket and Cayleigh Thompson closed the game with a bucket from a great assist from Tahlia Spencer as the Lady Cats defeated Logan County 52-31 to finish 13th District play with a perfect record of 6-0.
Franklin-Simpson finished 13th District play unbeaten and extended their district win streak to 19 games. The Lady Cats, who will be the number one seed in the upcoming 13th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament hosted by Todd County Central, will play the Russellville Lady Panthers in their opening round game.
No player from either team scored in double figures but Jasmine Savage and Kloie Smith led the Lady Cats each with nine points.
Emily Borders and Emerson McKinnis led the Lady Cougars with six points each.
“We knew that they were without Gracie (Borders) so we knew that they would struggle with our defensive pressure so we brought that early,” Taylor said. “I was happy with how they responded from Tuesday. When you go through a loss like that and it is way out of your character, it can make or break you as a team and we responded the right way to that. That shows growth out of your team.”
