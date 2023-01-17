The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats were eliminated in the Kentucky Class 2-A Boys’ State Basketball Tournament as they lost 54-38 to the Lexington Catholic Knights, who is currently the number three ranked team in the state, last Friday morning in Owensboro at the Owensboro Sports Center.

“Overall, I feel like it was good for us to be here to compete in this type of atmosphere,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We get to play the 4th Region Tournament at Western so by playing this gets us in that type of environment. Playing great competition should make us a better team. We looked forward to coming up here. We’re disappointed that we are not going to continue but we will be back.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.