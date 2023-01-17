The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats were eliminated in the Kentucky Class 2-A Boys’ State Basketball Tournament as they lost 54-38 to the Lexington Catholic Knights, who is currently the number three ranked team in the state, last Friday morning in Owensboro at the Owensboro Sports Center.
“Overall, I feel like it was good for us to be here to compete in this type of atmosphere,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “We get to play the 4th Region Tournament at Western so by playing this gets us in that type of environment. Playing great competition should make us a better team. We looked forward to coming up here. We’re disappointed that we are not going to continue but we will be back.”
“Credit goes to the guys,” Knights’ head coach Brandon Salsman said. “Immediately after last year’s state tournament, they went to work to get better and it is starting to show. We made a challenging schedule and these guys have stepped up to the challenge. We won this last year but we’re still hungry to win this again and even more tournaments this season.”
Scoring was very hard to come by in the 1st Half for both teams as they combined for 28 [points. In the 1st Quarter, DeMarcus Hogan provided all of the scoring for the Wildcats as he scored four p[oints, making two of his four shots from the floor. Hudson Sparks scored all five points from the floor. Lexington Catholic also got to the free throw line and made all four shots as Franklin-Simpson trailed 9-4 at the end of one.
Jones opened the 2nd Quarter with a 3-pointer but the Wildcats went into a drought as they missed their next eight consecutive shots. Reece Potter, a 7’1” center, started to impose his will in the game as he made three of his six free throws to score five points with John Reinhart burying a three pointer and Spark’ basket to score 10 unanswered points. Gavin Dickerson closed the 1st Half with a basket for Franklin-Simpson as they trailed 19-9 at halftime.
“We had to play our last few games against some lengthy and tall teams so we kind of knew what we were getting into,” Spencer said. “They got some guys that can shoot it and to hold that team to 19 points in a half is pretty good. If we rebounded better, the points could have been less than that. But to hold any team to that total, I’ll take it.”
Jones opened the 3rd Quarter with five straight points, including a 3-pointer for the Wildcats that cut their halftime deficit down to seven, 21-14. Sparks answered with back to back 3-pointers that made the score 29-16. Franklin-Simpson responded as Jalen Briscoe scored five straight points with Hogan adding two as they trailed 29-23. Lexington Catholic closed the quarter with eight straight points as Reinhart scored five, including a 3-pointer, as the Wildcats trailed 37-23 at the end of three.
“The run by Lexington Catholic is a sign of a good team,” Spencer said. “We put some heat on them and they didn’t panic and they went on an 8-0 run that took their lead to 14. We had to play our last few games against some lengthy and tall teams so we kind of knew what we were getting into. They got some guys that can shoot it and to hold that team to 19 points in a half is pretty good. If we rebounded better, the points could have been less than that. But to hold any team to that total, I’ll take it.”
Jones made his second 3-pointer of the game with Hogan adding a basket in the 4th Quarter. Potter scored seven points in a tow, nine overall for the Knights. Hogan and Sparks exchanged 3-pointers for both teams with O.J. Gamble adding a basket. Alan Johnson came off the bench and dropped a 3-pointer with a basket from Trey Green as Franklin-Simpson was eliminated in the state tournament 54-38 by Lexington Catholic.
““I thought our guys played hard,” Spencer said. “We struggled to put the ball in the hole and we got to do a better job of rebounding. Scoring in the 1st Half was a struggle. We thought we were fine. We needed more shots to fall in the 2nd Half and they did.”
“We were able to use our defense, our calling card, to have a good 2nd Half of basketball,” Salsman said. “When we can guard and rebound and force teams into doing tough things, we know we can stay in the game whether we are making shots or not. Franklin-Simpson put us in an adverse situation but we were able to rise to the challenge and still continued to play by getting the ball to the right spots to score.”
DeMarcus Hogan scored a team high of 13 points for the Wildcats with Gabe Jones adding 11. Jalen Briscoe led the team with nine rebounds, four offensive and five defensive. Trey Green and Jones each also had four rebounds.
Franklin-Simpson shot 31.0% for the game, making 15 of their 47 shots including five of their 20 shots from the 3-point line and made three of eight shots from the free throw line.
“Reece Potter is tall and he’s good,” DeMarcus Hogan said. “I tried to shot fake him and get by him but he is really long. He is a very good player.”
Reece Potter led all scorers with 18 points with Hufson Sparks having 17 for the Knights and John Reinhart adding 10. Lexington Catholic made 17 of their 44 shots from the floor, shooting 38.6%. They made six of their 16 shots from the 3-point line and 14 of their 21 shots from the free throw line.
“Franklin-Simpson wanted to attack the basket but I used my length to disrupt that,” Reece Potter said. “It is very helpful that we have a lot of length on this team. It is a huge asset for our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.