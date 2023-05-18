The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team allowed a run late in the game that broke a tie and suffered a 3-2 loss to the Warren East Raiders at Greg Shelton Field last Tuesday.
In relief, Gunnar Key suffered the loss as he pitched five innings allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and issued three walks.
The Raiders scored first in the top of the 3td as with one out, an RBI double to right field made the score 1-0.
Then in the top of the 5th, Warren East added another run as with one out and base runners at second and third, an RBI sacrifice fly gave them a 2-0 lead.
The Wildcats responded in the bottom half of the same inning as Kody Alexander hit an one out single. Then with two outs, Colton Wilson singled that moved Alexander to second. Brady Delk reached base by being hit by a pitch that made the bases loaded. Griff Banton delivered a two RBI double that scored Alexander and Wilson that tied the game at 2-2. Franklin-Simpson took a chance on sending Delk home to try to take the lead but he was thrown out at home.
The Raiders regained the lead in the top of the 6th as with two outs, an RBI double to left field gave them a 3-2 lead.
The Wildcats had opportunities to tie or take the lead in the bottom half of the 6th and 7th innings. In the 6th, they had bases loaded with one out but had back to back strikeouts. In the 7th, they had a baserunner at second but could not advance him as they did not capitalize on their opportunities to lose 3-2 to Warren East.
Kody Alexander, who scored a run, led the team with two hits with Griff Banton having two RBI and Colton Wilson also scoring a run.
