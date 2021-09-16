Franklin-Simpson Wildcats boys’ soccer team’s 13th District match against the Logan County Cougars was cancelled. So Wildcats’ head coach Justin Dyer picked up a road match against the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons, one of the most complete teams on the western side of the state.
Franklin-Simpson played hard and fought valiantly but lost their match 5-0 last Thursday night.
Junior goalkeeper Connor Vincnet saved 18 of the 23 shots he faced including a penalty kick.
Senior Zach Bryant and freshman Logan Terry each scored a pair of goals with junior J.J. Brown scoring a goal with a hat trick of assists.
“They were a really good team and we were able to learn a few things in playing them,” Wildcats’ head coach Justin Dyer said. “ Connor Vincent played really well and for portions of the game we were able to play the way we wanted. I was proud of the fight the team displayed and we are looking forward to getting back at it this week.”
The team will get ready to compete in the Class 2-A state tournament in Owensboro as they will play the winner of Webster County and the Calloway County Lakers.
