Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ soccer team celebrated Senior Night with a 10-0 victory over the Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots last Saturday at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex.
The team honored their five seniors: Kaydin Alexander, Katie Eversole, Elsa Humphrey, Aubrey Taylor and Anna Walker.
“I am so glad that all five of us are here,” Anna Walker said. “We’ve been through so much together. It’s sad that this is our last home match. This hasn’t been the season that we really wanted it to be for our senior year but we have grown so much together and I love my seniors, all my teammates and coaches.”
“We’ve all played together for seven years, since the 6th grade,” Katie Eversole said. “We have played under different coaches and through all the injuries, we have stuck together and to get a ten goal mercy rule win on our Senior Night feels amazing.”
Freshman Lily Tyree, who scored the first goal of the match, scored twice. Walker scored a hat trick of goals with Kaydin Alexander adding a goal. Sophomore Kennedi Alexander scored a pair of goals with sophomore Sara Norwood adding a goal and Taylor scoring a goal in their final home match of the season.
Taylor provided two assists with one from Kennedi Alexander as freshman Madison Slate recorded her first shutout of the season for the 10-0 victory.
“I am super thrilled that we got to get a 10-0 win tonight,” Kaydin Alexander said. We know how it feels to lose 10-0 and it is good to get the game over with early. I love these girls and glad that we played our last home match with not only a victory but the way we got the victory, 10-0.”
“We’ve scored three goals in the first five minutes and that has happened to us before. It feels good to be on the other end of that this time,” Elsa Humphrey said. “I didn’t score a goal but enjoyed very much being able to help out the team with assists and happy for the others that did score. We won this game with 10 straight goals and you can’t beat that.”
“It feels really good to get the last goal, with my head, of the season in our home matches,” Aubrey Taylor said. “I was able to do that on a corner kick from Sara (Norwood) and once it went into the net, I just hugged all my teammates and realized that we won 10-0 on Senior Night.”
