In the first game in over a week during the holiday season, Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats and Wildcats’ basketball teams split a pair of games at the Ohio County Eagles last Thursday evening.
Lady Cats 55, Lady Eagles 34Franklin-Simpson got off to a slow start but turned it on in the 2nd Half on both ends of the floor for the 21-point victory at Ohio County.
“We were a step slow tonight. We were complacent, a little nonchalant. That’s not our style of basketball. Not a real good first half of basketball. It took a little while to get going. They took their verbal whipping at halftime and came out and played much better in the second half. We had to turn it up a bunch of notches and they did that.”
Lady Cats’ returning senior Alera Barbee scored four points with freshman Jasmine Savage connecting on a 3-pointer. Junior Hadley Turner and freshman Vanessa Ray each added two points. Franklin-Simpson’s defense held the Lady Eagles to only two made field goals by senior Addie Bullock and junior Camryn Kennedy for an 11-7 lead at the end of one.
Juniors Lee Lee Partinger scored six points and Ashanti Johnson added four for the Lady Cats. Their defense held Ohio County to two field goals, both by senior Heaven Vanover. But the Lady Eagles kept pace by making eight free throws in the 2nd Quarter as Franklin-Simpson led 25-19 at halftime.
The 2nd Half was a totally different story as the Lady Cats turned up their defensive intensity and their deep bench rotation of players started to get to the Lady Eagles. Barbee, who would have a monster 2nd Half in scoring, scored a 3-pointer and a traditional three-point play for nine points. Partinger buried a 3-pointer with Turner adding a basket. Ohio County seniors Rain Embry and Camryn Sanderfur combined to score all six of the team’s points as they were outscored 15-6 as Franklin-Simpson led 40-25 at the end of the third.
Barbee added eight points in the 4th Quarter for 17 points scored in the 2nd Half. Ray added six points also for the Lady Cats Their lead grew to over 20 points as Franklin-Simpson’s defense once again gave Ohio County problems scoring as Vanover and freshman Emerson Gray each scored four points as the Lady Cats outscored the Lady Eagles 30-15 in the half for the 55-34 victory.
“Stats are nice but I like winning and any way we can win is great to me,” Lee Lee Partinger said. “We haven’t had a game in eight days and we did come out flat but we really shouldn’t have. But once we got going, we were able to score some points because of our defense.”
Alera Barbee led all scorers with a game high of 23 points with Vanessa Ray adding 10 points for Franklin-Simpson.
“In the 1st Half, we didn’t come out strong at all. We were a little flat but we came out like “dawgs” in the 2nd Half,” Alera Barbee said. “Probably because we haven’t played a game in so long may have something to do with it. We’ve been practicing hard but coach Jermaine (Savage) really got into us in the locker room. That lit a fire into us.”
Heaven Vanover was the only Ohio County player that scored in double figures with 10 points.
Eagles 63, Wildcats 53Franklin-Simpson mounted a second half comeback but Ohio County answered every run with one of their own ultimately holding on for the 10-point victory.
“We got down at around halftime. We made a run but we got to do a better job of protecting the basket,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “They got some huge rebounds in the paint. We just got to do a better job of rotating and helping each other out.”
Returning senior Andreyas Miller knocked down two 3-pointers ro score 12 of the Wildcats’ 14 points in the 1st Quarter. Junior Sam Mylor scored the other basket as Eagles’ juniors Parker Culbertson burying two 3-pointers with Cooper Allen making one as Franklin-Simpson led 14-12 at the end of the first.
The Wildcats made two field goals in the 2nd Quarter, a 3-pointer by junior Jalen Briscoe and a basket by Miller. Culbertson scored seven points, including his third 3-pointer of the half, senior Isaac Southeard and soiphonore Elijah Decker each scored four points as Ohio County led 29-21 at halftime.
Decker scored six points and with Culbertson adding four and 3-pointers from senior Josh Manning and sophomore Csarson Kennedy, the Eagles took a double digit lead for the first time in the game. Franklin-Simpson made a run with five 3-pointers, four from Briscoe and one from Miller. 8th grader Cole Sharer also scored a basket but Briscoe’s fifth 3-pointer of the game as time expired cut their deficit down to six at 45-39 at the end of three.
“We played with a lot of energy thanks to Jalen (Briscoe),” Spencer said. “He’s capable of doing that more often than not. We gotta get him to believe in himself more., He can score from the outside and from around the paint. He showed tonight what he can do.”
Miller scored nine points with sophomore Gavin Dickerson draining a 3-pointer and junior Connor Vincent added two points. Every run the Wildcats’ had, the Eagles responded back with Decker also scoring nine points as he and Culbertson made clutch 3-pointers to maintain their double digit lead as Ohio County held on for the 63-53 victory.
“We got into some foul trouble and had to put some younger guys in,” Spencer said. “We’re down our second leading scorer in Gabe (Jones) with around 13 points per game so hope we can get him and others back for our next one.”
Andreyas Miller scored a game high of 27 points with Jalen Briscoe scoring 17 points for the Wildcats. Patrick Culbertson scored a team high of 21 points for the Eagles with Elija Decker adding 19.
Franklin-Simpson is scheduled to play their first 13th District game of the season in a boys/girls varsity doubleheader at the Todd County Central Rebels on Friday night. Tip-off time is at 6 p.m. and WFKN Radio will broadcast both games starting at around 5:50 p.m. and on the internet by going to www.franklinfavorite.com and click on the WFKN link in the blue toolbar. Then click on the WFKN Sports tab and press the play button.
