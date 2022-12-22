FRANW-12-22-22 Dance Team

Pictured are members of the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Dance Team. Front row (left to right) are Leah Gardner, MaKenna Delk, Brea Farmer, and Kennedi Alexander. Middle row (left to right) are Macey Cook, Charlotte Vaughn, Ella Watwood, and Noah Smith. Back row (left to right) are Addison Vice, Grace Fairman, Alivia Antle, and Ali Cruz. The team competed in state competition last Sunday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, KY.

 Photo by Brian Davis

Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Dance Team made a strong showing with a top 10 and top 15 finish in two divisions at the KHSAA State Dance Competition last Sunday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Ky.

“We had one of our best finishes at KHSAA state and the teams that had better scores than us at regionals, we had better scores than they did at state,” Wildcats’ Dance Team head coach Lauren Hall said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.