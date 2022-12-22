Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ Dance Team made a strong showing with a top 10 and top 15 finish in two divisions at the KHSAA State Dance Competition last Sunday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Ky.
“We had one of our best finishes at KHSAA state and the teams that had better scores than us at regionals, we had better scores than they did at state,” Wildcats’ Dance Team head coach Lauren Hall said.
“Plus we had better scores than Ballard, who competes with us at DTU (Dance Team Union). We had our choreographers come work with us in practices in between regionals and state and the changes they made and the team able to do them is what helped us make our scores even better than what we scored at regionals.”
“I feel like this season, our team bond is very, very strong,” Makenna Delk said. ”We competed well and we came in with a great attitude. We all showed how much we have been practicing for. Our results equaled our effort and that comes into play with us being a team and all the work and work ethic that comes along with being a dancer. I think it all worked out well for us.”
For the second year in a row, KHSAA would have no large or small divisions of competitions which meant that teams of all sizes would be competing against each other.
The team finished 9th in Hip Hop overall with a composite score of 78.25.
Their score was one point higher than they scored at the regional competition and behind Daviess County. was the second highest score of all Region 1 and small school teams that competed in the competition.
The overall winner of the competition was DuPont Manual with an overall composite score of 89.68.
“Finishing ninth was good,” Ali Cruz said. “It was all small schools, we were second behind Daviess County and they are always a strong team. I feel like it was one of our best hip hop dances we have done and I didn’t know if it was good enough for a top 10 but it was. ”
“We performed in the very beginning and towards the end so we got to watch a lot of the teams perform their routines,” Macey Cook said. “It was good to see who we are competing with and motivate us to perform at our best.”
“The tricks that we worked on hit. It looked really good and it all worked out really well. Our headsprings, kick-ups, handsprings, wraparounds all worked,” Addison Vice said. “That was my first state competition and I had a lot of fun. I wasn’t really nervous because I have danced a lot.”
The team finished 15th overall in Pom with an overall composite score of 82.75. Their score was 10.75 points higher than what they scored at the regional competition and was the fourth highest among Region 1 teams and sixth nest among small schools that competed in state competition.
The overall winner was Madison Central who had an overall score of 92.18.
“Practices were very stressful in that we changed some things up with our pom routine, because of our scores from region,” Brea Farmer said. “Jessica (Curtis) saw the judges’ comments and so she fixed some things to make us look more clean, crisp and sharp. Having to learn that in four practices and that’s what made it stressful.”
“We changed a lot of things from the beginning with aerials and we were able tp pull them off very well,” Alivia Antle said. ”I wasn’t surprised that we performed the routine well but almost 11 points higher than our region score, that definitely was.
“I feel like that we were able to get some more reps in for the routine and build up our endurance more,” Noah Smith said. “It’s not like we couldn’t perform well, it is just that we haven’t performed it enough to perform it well. Performing and practicing this for region and state helped us grow together more as pom dancers and as a team.”
The team will now start preparing for DTU competition that will take place in Orlando, Florida in early February..
“I am excited about perparing for DTU and we should be in large and small divisions so we will have a better chance to place,” Grace Fairman said. “It’s a trip and performances that we are looking forward to in February.”
2022 — 2023 F-S DANCE TEAM ROSTERMakenna Delk Senior
Brea Farmer Senior
Kennedi Alexander Junior
Leah Gardner Junior
Noah Smith Junior
Charlotte Vaughn Junior
Ella Watwood Junior
Macey Cook Sophomore
Grace Fairman Sophomore
Alivia Antle Freshman
Ali Cruz Freshman
Addison Vice Freshman
Coaches: Lauren Hall and Jessi Profitt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.